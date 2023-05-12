Rory Gallagher’s wife ‘overwhelmed by support’ while call issued for Derry GAA boss to ‘stand aside’

The wife of Rory Gallagher has thanked “everyone for all the love and support” she has received after accusing the Derry GAA manager of domestic abuse.

Earlier this week, Nicola Gallagher said she has spent years staying silent about her difficult relationship with her husband in a lengthy post on Facebook.

She said she had tried to block it out and turned to alcohol as a result. The couple, who have three children, are separated.

On Thursday Gallagher issued a statement in response to what he described as “very serious” allegations made by his estranged wife.

He is due to take charge of Derry in Sunday’s Ulster final against Armagh.

Posting on Facebook on Friday, Ms Gallagher said: “Thank you to everyone, I am overwhelmed by all the love and support. I feel so humbled and grateful for the strength that has been sent to me.”

Her comments come as SDLP MLA Cara Hunter called for the GAA manager step aside from his role following the accusations.

Ms Hunter, who represents the SDLP in east Derry, said that women and girls across Ireland will not be able to support his leadership of the team given the seriousness of the issue and called on Mr Gallagher “to do the right thing and stand aside.”

“Domestic violence is an insidious issue that infects communities across Ireland and blights the daily lives of women and girls. It leaves lives shattered and people fearing for their safety in their own homes,” she said.

Ms Hunter said those who do not support Mr Gallagher’s continued presence at the club “need to be respected and their voice needs to be heard, especially by Derry GAA”.

"This is a moment for strong leadership and to stand with people from across our communities who have been victims of the most horrific abuse.”

Mr Gallagher insisted the allegations “have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

“My focus over the past four years has been to protect our children from the ongoing turmoil in our family.

“I have left this matter in the hands of my legal team and ask that the privacy of our family is respected at this time. I will not be making any further public comment on this matter.”

On Thursday, the PSNI confirmed they had investigated allegations of domestic abuse against the Derry GAA manager while two files were passed to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) last year, but it was deemed there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

“Police have investigated a number of reported incidents and files have been submitted to the Public Prosecution Service,” a police spokesperson said.

It is understood the PPS received two investigation files from the PSNI in January 2022 and June 2022.

After all the available evidence in these files was considered in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors, it was determined there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence in relation to any individual.

Provincial secretary and chief executive Brian McAvoy for Ulster GAA said: “While we cannot comment or make judgment on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence.

Mr Gallagher’s legal representatives have been contacted for a response.