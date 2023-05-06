Ruairi O Mianain leads Derry U20 hurlers as they target Cup Final glory

It’s not often Derry hurlers get the opportunity to grace Croke Park but that will be the case today when the county team take on Roscommon in the All-Ireland U20B Hurling Championship’s Richie MacElligott Cup Final (2.45pm).

It was a crushing victory over Donegal at the Semi-Final stage which guaranteed Derry their place in this Final and they will hope to replicate the form they showed on that occasion now that the trophy is up for grabs.

The Oak Leaf side possess considerable fire-power with Ruairi O Mianain very much to the fore in this connection while James Friel, Eamon Cassidy, Ryan Henry, Sedgae Melaugh, Andy McBride and Callum O’Kane are other key players in the side.

Roscommon showed in beating Down by 3-17 to 0-20 in their Semi-Final that they will be difficult opponents but Derry’s forward power could prove their trump card.

Meanwhile, in the Joe McDonagh Cup today Laois will host Kildare at Portlaoise (2.30pm) while tomorrow Down will take on Carlow at Ballycran (1.00pm).

Down have had their share of disappointments of late and would relish a boost. With home advantage on this occasion Ronan Sheehan’s side might just get it but their defence in particular will have to be on their toes if they are to pick up the two points on offer.

At the other end of the field, the side can look to Pearse Og McCrickard, Jordan Doran, Oisin McManus and Tom Grattan to pick off scores.

Also in the Joe McDonagh Cup tomorrow Offaly and Kerry will clash at O’Connor Park, Tullamore (1.00pm).

In the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, Dublin will face Wexford at Croke Park today (5.00pm) while Westmeath face a stiff challenge against Galway at Mullingar (6.00pm). Wexford and Galway look to have the best chance of coming out on top in these games on current form.

In the Munster Senior Hurling Championship tonight Cork will host great rivals Tipperary at Páirc Ui Caoimh (6.00pm). Both teams possess considerable scoring power and there may be little between them at the finish.