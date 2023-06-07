Shane McGuigan takes home Player of the Month award after sublime Derry form

The PwC Player of the Month winners for May have been announced, with Clare defender Diarmuid Ryan taking the hurling honours, Derry sharpshooter Shane McGuigan claiming the football award while Down’s Dearbhla Magee is the camogie recipient.

Ryan is preparing for a massive Munster final weekend, Clare hoping to topple All-Ireland champions Limerick for the second time this season and thereby secure a first provincial title in 25 years.

The wing-back played a pivotal role in sealing the Banner’s qualification, landing a late match-winner – his fourth point of the day – to secure the narrowest of victories over Cork.

McGuigan has been in prolific form of late – he has already tallied 2-33 in five championship outings. His 0-7 haul (including five from play) ensured that Derry went all the way to a penalty shootout with Armagh, and he duly converted his own spot kick to ensure back-to-back Ulster titles for the Oak Leafers.

Meanwhile, Magee was a defensive rock as Down recaptured the Ulster senior camogie crown – their fourth in five seasons – at the expense of Antrim.