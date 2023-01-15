Six red cards are dished out as Fossa defeat Stewartstown in chaotic final

Stewartstown 1-13 Fossa 0-19

The rich promise of ultimate glory was transformed instead into utter devastation for Stewartstown Harps at Croke Park yesterday when what had been a keenly-contested, riveting All-Ireland Junior Club Championship final erupted into chaos in the closing stages.

Their Kerry rivals Fossa, having taken the lead in the 37th minute, gradually began to unveil greater cohesion and spirit but in their desperate quest to salvage the game red cards were shown to Harps trio Gareth Devlin, Anton Coyle and Kryan Robinson – Darren Devlin had been dismissed in the 39th minute - with Fossa’s Clifford brothers David and Paudie suffering a similar censure.

But while Harps were left to rue a discomfiting experience, David Clifford had the not inconsiderable consolation of landing eleven points in another majestic display of finishing power.

The overall honest endeavour, and sparkling individual flair served up by both teams were suddenly consigned to the back burner as - only briefly, mercifully – brawn prevailed over brain in a chaotic finale.. Indeed, what might well have been a red letter day for the Harps sadly became a red card day.

Yet it had been all so different for the greater part of the match. In what evolved into a shoot-out between David Clifford and Gareth Devlin, Harps managed to keep their noses in front at half-time (1-7 to 0-7), the latter’s 23rd minute goal having complemented his three points.

But it was in the third quarter that the game began to drift away from Harps. A brace of Clifford points were complemented by one each from his brother Paudie and Emmet O’Shea as Fossa constructed a 0-11 to 1-7 lead which they were never to lose.

Despite the lion-hearted work of Macauley Quinn, the incisive running of Dan Lowe and the robust resistance of their defence, the Harps were forced to remain on the back foot as Fossa painstakingly kept their noses in front. Yet even when Henry Buckley swung over his second point in the 50th minute and Devlin followed with another for Harps, Fossa were still skating on thin ice at 0-15 to 1-11.

But in an ugly, turbulent, fractious finish it was man of the match David Clifford who eased his side to safety with a twin strike as all hell broke loose around him. He may have suffered a red card fate but he had the huge satisfaction of adding his All-Ireland club medal to the Kerry, Munster and All-Ireland gongs he won with the Kingdom and the Kerry and Munster medals he won with Fossa.

Yet there was no element of gloating, self-satisfaction or arrogance at the finish. Instead, the best footballer in the country provided an honest appraisal of the incidents that had blighted the game.

“Look, it was a tough, tense finish and maybe things got out of hand. But I certainly won’t be holding any grudges against Stewartstown Harps or Tyrone and I hope they won’t be holding any grudges against me or Fossa,” declared Clifford.

“We knew it was always going to be a hard match. Having said that, I have to admit that this is a very special day for me and my family.”

Fossa scorers: D Clifford 0-11 (3f), E O’Shea 0-3 (3f), H Buckley 0-3, P Clifford 0-2.

Stewartstown Harps scorers: G Devlin 1-5 (3f), D Lowe 0-3 (2f), S Talbot 0-2, M Quinn 0-2, C Quinn 0-1.

Fossa: S O’ Sullivan; B Myers, F Coffey, K McCarthy; D O’Keefe, P Sheehan, D O’Connell; P Clifford, E Talbot: C O’Shea; H Buckley, M Rennie, R Doyle, D Clifford, E O’Shea. Subs: R Colleran for McCarthy (h/t), T O’Shea for Doyle (55), K Buckley for H Buckley (63), C Doyle for P Clifford (63), M Dennehy for O’Keefe (65).

Stewartstown Harps: C Kelly; J Park, D Devlin, C Quinn; A Robinson, M Rooney, G O’Neill; S Talbot, M Quinn; D McElhatton, C O’Neill, T Rush; D Lowe, G Devlin, T Lowe. Subs: A Coyle for T Lowe (47), C Devlin for D Lowe (53).

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)