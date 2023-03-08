Stellar six from Glen earn places on AIB Club Football Team of the Year

Glen's Michael Warnock was rewarded for his strong play — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

No fewer than six Glen players have made it onto the AIB Club Football Team of the Year.

The Derry and Ulster club champions reached the All-Ireland Final in which they were beaten by Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes in controversial circumstances.

But while they may have collectively missed out on All-Ireland honours, the club has certainly flourished on an individual basis in terms of the Team of the Year.

Key defenders Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan and Ethan Doherty are included in the side following their rigid man-marking displays during their team’s surge to a second successive Derry title before landing their first provincial crown.

Warnock was the proverbial rock at full-back while Dougan’s tackling and covering repeatedly caught the eye during Glen’s onward march.

Ethan Doherty made a big impact in the side, his link play and creative ability making him a key cog in what was a well-oiled machine.

Emmett Bradley's midfield play was vital for Glen — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Emmet Bradley has claimed one of the midfield berths and while there will be surprise that Conor Glass has been overlooked, Bradley’s never-say-die efforts, unrelenting stamina and ability to kick points from distance served his team well.

Up front Glen provide Jack Doherty and Danny Tallon whose marksmanship proved crucial for the side.

Doherty’s pace and zest for scores ensured that he kept opposition defences on their toes while Tallon landed a number of crucial scores.

Not only did the Glen players do their club proud but several of them also made big contributions to Derry’s feat in winning their first Ulster Championship title in 24 years.

Rory Gallagher’s county side are also benefitting from a huge input from Glen representatives as they focus strongly on promotion to Division One.

Not surprisingly, Kilmacud Crokes are also well represented on the side.

Goalkeeper Conor Ferris and left-full-back Dan O’Brien along with half-backs Andrew McGowan and Rory O’Connell make the cut.

All four played a big part in Kilmacud’s success in winning the Dublin and Leinster Championships before they went on to clinch the All-Ireland title.

Also included are forwards Shane Cunningham, Dara Mullin and Shane Walsh.

AIB Club Team of the Year: Conor Ferris (Kilmacud Crokes); Michael Warnock ( Glen), Ryan Dougan (Glen), Dan O’Brien (Kilmacud Crokes); Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes), Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes), Ethan Doherty (Kilmacud Crokes); David Moran (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s Glen); Jack Doherty (Glen), Shane Cunningham (Kilmacud Crokes), Seán Kelly (Moycullen); Dara Mullin (Kilmacud Crokes), Danny Tallon (Glen) Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes).