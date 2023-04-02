Surprise feast of goals for Dublin against Derry as Con O’Callaghan is man of the match despite not scoring

Dublin 4-6 Derry 0-11

2 April 2023; Killian O'Gara of Dublin, right, scores his side's first goal during the Allianz Football League Division 2 final against Derry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Make sense of that if you will. Dublin ‘only’ scored six points in Croke Park while inflicting a second-half hammering on would-be All-Ireland rivals Derry.

Con O’Callaghan was ‘kept scoreless’ and yet added another TG4 Man of the Match award to his bulging trophy cabinet – a clear sign that his fingerprints were all over Dublin’s second-half domination.

And so, for the first time in history, the Metropolitans are Allianz Football League Division 2 champions.

Perhaps the strangest stat of all? Rory Gallagher’s famously frugal defence was ripped asunder, at times during the first half but graphically so after half-time. They coughed up four second goals – to Killian O’Gara, Paul Mannion (a penalty with his first touch), John Small and Lorcan O’Dell.

In seven regulation league rounds, they had only conceded three goals. Here, they leaked eight presentable goal chances and could count themselves half-relieved that their opponents only converted four.

Still, given that Dublin had only scored five goals previously this spring, Dessie Farrell is sure to be thrilled with the greater potency on offer. The result leaves them well placed for an assault on their obligatory Leinster title – and beyond.

As for Derry, their porousness is bound to be a worry for Gallagher ahead of their opening Ulster defence against his native Fermanagh.

This collision of reigning provincial champions intrigued everyone heading to Croke Park on so many levels.

Would Stephen Cluxton be parachuted into the Dublin starting 15 for his first appearance since the 2020 All-Ireland and since last weekend’s dramatic return? The answer was no: David O’Hanlon started once more, even though Dessie Farrell made the obligatory three late changes, with Cian Murphy, Tom Lahiff and Killian O’Gara promoted at the expense of Eoin Murchan, Ross McGarry and (most surprisingly) Ciarán Kilkenny.

Rory Gallagher settled for two 11th-hour switches, Ben McCarron and Benny Heron displacing Eoin McEvoy and Lachlan Murray.

Next imponderable: would 2014 history repeat itself? In that league campaign, Jim Gavin’s Dublin had shipped a six-point defeat in Celtic Park only to bounce back in the Division 1 final, routing Derry by 15 points.

There was no pre-match sense that Derry’s 2023 model was prone to such collapse, and that was certainly the message of a strange first half replete with plentiful errors (including some high soloes you’d more likely see in a junior B match), packed defences at both ends and yet, conversely, a handful of goal chances, none converted.

Backed by a fresh wind, Derry were first out of the blocks with points from Shane McGuigan and Conor Glass – only after early Dublin wides from Dean Rock and Lahiff.

Soon after came a worrying setback from Rock, who had to be helped off the pitch after suffering an injury to his right ankle.

Heron had an early sniff at goal, but his shot was well blocked by Mick Fitzsimons. Then Kilkenny, on for the stricken Rock, opened Dublin’s account with a fisted point on ten minutes.

A Pádraig McGrogan ‘45’ followed by a Niall Toner free left the Ulster champions 0-4 to 0-1 ahead as the first quarter ended, but then Dublin belatedly got motoring and started cutting holes in Derry’s defence.

O’Gara jinked onto his right foot for a smart point; then Brian Fenton and Colm Basquel combined to release John Small, marauding through the middle. A goal was clearly on, and appeared to be his intention, but Small’s powerful drive soared over.

One of those errant soloes – this one from All Star midfielder Glass – launched a Dublin counter-attack that left Derry badly exposed, O’Callaghan feeding Lahiff racing through the central corridor. He had the potential option of passing to James McCarthy but went for the jugular himself, his low drive deflected up and over the bar by Odhran Lynch.

And so, after 27 minutes, the sides were deadlocked at 0-4 apiece.

Derry regathered themselves before the break, however, with a McGuigan brace leaving the 0-6 to 0-4 ahead. It might have been even more, with O’Hanlon coming off his line smartly to save with his feet from Niall Loughlin.

Little did we or Derry know the carnage to come.

O’Gara started the goal rush within two minutes of the restart, getting the vital fisted touch (just ahead of O’Callaghan) to a Brian Fenton point attempt that fell short into the square.

Even though McGuigan levelled from a free, Derry’s vulnerability in defence was again evident when Seán Bugler broke through, forcing a save from Lynch, with Conor Doherty denying O’Gara on the line in the follow-up.

Lee Gannon and Paul Cassidy then swapped points before Dublin took a stranglehold on proceedings in the 48th minute.

O’Callaghan was key to it all, skipping past Conor McCluskey along the endline and coaxing a push in the back. Liam Devenney called a penalty and Mannion, just on the field, nailed it to the bottom right corner.

Within two minutes, Lorcan O’Dell’s clever cross-field pass and Lahiff’s jinking run and pass set up Small for a thumping left-footed finish to the roof of Lynch’s net.

Dublin now led by six, but there was still time for O’Callaghan to set up another goal chance for Daire Newcombe but, from point blank range, the wandering corner-back fisted onto the post. The last laugh belonged to O’Dell on 67 minutes, his looping right-footed effort finding the top left corner via an upright.

SCORERS – Dublin: K O’Gara, J Small 1-1 each; P Mannion (pen), L O’Dell 1-0 each; C Kilkenny, T Lahiff, L Gannon, B Fenton 0-1 each. Derry: S McGuigan 0-6 (3f); Paul Cassidy 0-2; C Glass, P McGrogan (‘45’), N Toner (f) 0-1 each.

DUBLIN – D O’Hanlon; D Byrne, M Fitzsimons, D Newcombe ; J Small, C Murphy, L Gannon; B Fenton, J McCarthy; C Basquel, S Bugler, T Lahiff; C O’Callaghan, D Rock, K O’Gara. Subs: C Kilkenny for Rock (inj 8), P Mannion for O’Gara (45), L O’Dell for Basquel (45), N Scully for Lahiff (55), R McGarry for Bugler (68).

DERRY – O Lynch; P McGrogan, C Doherty, C McCluskey; Pádraig Cassidy, G McKinless, E Doherty; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, N Loughlin B Heron, S McGuigan, B McCarron. Subs: L Murray for McCarron (35), S Downey for Glass (inj 39), N O’Donnell for E Doherty (temp 47-52), M Downey for Heron (57), E McEvoy for McGrogan (inj 68).

REF – L Devenney (Mayo)