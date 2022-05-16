The secret is out about Rory Gallagher, his Derry team and their ability to challenge the big boys

If Derry were, as pundit Oisin McConville maintained, ‘hiding something’ before the performance that humbled All-Ireland champions Tyrone by 11 points, well the cat is out of the bag now.

Asked about this performance here, Derry manager Rory Gallagher didn’t lapse into the kind of waffle about long-term projects some seem drawn to.

“I don’t want to be building a long-term project for Chrissy McKaigue or Brendan Rogers or Gareth McKinless, Niall Toner or anybody,” he stated.

“We want to be part of something that lives in the moment now and we’ve done an awful lot right.

“It’s funny Monaghan are the one team that have a real feel for us. Fifty-three weeks ago we played them in a challenge game in Inniskeen and we played really well.

“We played them in the McKenna Cup. They are the one team that have a good feel for us. Donegal are an experienced outfit and we played them last year. That’s the way you want.”

Right now, Derry are heading for their first Ulster final since 2011. Naturally, that will have an effect on the mindset of some players, but given that it is his eighth Ulster final (including an Under-21 final in 2014) in 12 seasons, Gallagher has to be the most experienced manager operating in Ulster at present. He will know the pitfalls.

“It’s just knuckling down, training,” he says of his approach now.

“Do you want to play football, in this environment and these situations here?

“It’s something to be just really enjoyed and we wouldn’t be making a big deal about it, but Derry people are entitled to enjoy it, the players are entitled to enjoy it.

“Donegal, this is normal to them. That’s the way it is in Donegal, that they get to the final every year.”

“Look, I don’t know. Fermanagh got very excited (in 2018) and probably made mistakes there. That was a wee bit different. It was a different lead in time.”

For now, he enjoys seeing the reaction this team are getting.

“I am delighted for everybody. Of course I am delighted on an individual level for different fellas. They have all had different motivations.

“For Benny Herron, he scored two goals the day. Chrissy, they might be relatively experienced age wise, but they are very innocent when it comes to playing at this level, and they just love it.”

For now, Monaghan will do well to get themselves lifted in order to begin their qualifiers campaign.

“Look, we’ve a lot of experience in the dressing room, we’ll dust ourselves down and get ready for three weeks’ time, or whenever it is,” said manager Seamus McEnaney.

“I think we can still have a big say in this championship, we have a good enough team to match anyone in the country.”