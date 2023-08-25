Ulster GAA appoints independent panel to review allegations against former Derry boss Rory Gallagher

Ulster GAA has commissioned an independent investigation into allegations made by the ex-wife of former Derry senior football manager Rory Gallagher.

Mr Gallagher stepped down as Derry senior football manager last May.

At the time, Mr Gallagher issued a statement in response to what he described as “very serious” allegations made by his estranged wife.

In a message on social media, Nicola Gallagher detailed a number of alleged incidents of domestic violence.

Mr Gallagher acknowledged his estranged wife’s social media post and the fact it made “very serious allegations against me” in a statement issued through a solicitor at the time.

He said: “Our marriage broke down over four years ago. Those closest to our family are well aware of the reasons for the breakdown of our marriage and the continued issues we have faced since that time.”

Mr Gallagher said the allegations “have been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

Details of an investigation that has since been commissioned by Ulster GAA were first reported by the Impartial Reporter newspaper yesterday.

A spokesperson for Ulster GAA told Independent.ie that its adult safeguarding panel is “considering this case”.

“Their deliberations are ongoing and they will report to Ulster GAA when finalised,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that no members of Ulster GAA are on that panel.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent in May, Nicola Gallagher spoke of a “very unhappy, unpleasant marriage”.

The allegations relate to a period of more than two decades.

“I have been extremely traumatised,” she said. “But you just keep going, you try to block it out, you tell yourself that it never happened. Then you hit a wall. This last year has been the toughest of my life.”

Ms Gallagher said she was left feeling “humbled” by the response to her post.

“The reaction has been totally overwhelming — I never expected it. I feel so heartened by the response because I’m not the type of person who likes any kind of attention,” she said.

Mr Gallagher stepped back from his role as Derry manager less than 48 hours before the Ulster SFC final in May, which Derry won after extra-time and penalties against Armagh in Clones.

When he stepped back from managing the Ulster side, he said the decision was “borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil”.

Having taken over as Derry manager in 2019, Mr Gallagher last year led the county to a first Ulster title since 1998.

He also steered the county to three promotions in four years, taking Derry from Division 4 to Division 1.

Ciarán Meenagh took over the reins and managed the squad up until the end of the season.

Mr Meenagh had been part of Mr Gallagher’s set-up since he took over. A native of Tyrone, he won All-Ireland titles at minor and Under-21 level.