We have it in us to emulate Kerry, says Derry boss Rory Gallagher

Gaelic Games

At a time when several counties are anxious to appoint new football team managers, a few others are eyeing up potential new hurling bosses and many more are taking stock of the season that has just ended, Derry manager Rory Gallagher stands apart from the crowd.

He may still have considerable cause to assess what has been the Oak Leaf County’s most successful season in over two decades, yet Fermanagh native Gallagher already has his sights firmly fixed on 2023.

Derry’s annexing of their first Ulster title in 24 years followed a league campaign which took them to within a whisker of promotion to the top bracket, and Gallagher’s enthusiasm to set about building on this progress is clearly proving infectious given the mood within the county.

With his subtle assessment of his team’s below-par performance against Galway in the All-Ireland Semi-Final now done and dusted, the defiant Gallagher is already setting the tone for what he hopes will prove to be further advancement for Derry.

“For Derry to have had the opportunity to perform on the national stage this year was a big step and while it was tinged with a little bit of regret in that we did not quite perform to the best of our ability, the experience will not have been lost on the players,” points out Gallagher.

“We know we have a lot of work to do but to be honest I am certainly looking forward to next year already. I think the inter-county season which has just ended has been enjoyable for me and all the management team. We will miss not being about with each other just in the immediate future but we will certainly apply ourselves fully again.

“You saw at the weekend the special connection between the Kerry players and their management and obviously we want to strengthen our own bond with our players. We have taken great encouragement from this season and we are all aware that the challenge for us all now is to build on the progress that we have made.”

Gallagher’s passion manifested itself on the touchline throughout the season, and it proved a potent tool as his team charted a promising path. Now as the club season begins to move into overdrive, along with his management team he will continue to cast his net for fresh talent while at the same time consolidating his current resources.

With All-Ireland Final man of the match David Clifford sending out a warning that Kerry’s renaissance will not be of the short or sharp variety, Ulster sides harbouring ambitions of success would do well to take that on board.

“There is no doubt that Kerry currently have a team that spans a phenomenal age group in terms of looking to the future,” insists Gallagher. “They have an awful lot going for them right now. I think that the overall standard of play in the League and Championship this year has been excellent.

“But in winning the Allianz League, the Munster Championship crown and the All-Ireland Championship, Kerry certainly did so in considerable style and I think this is a little scary for all other teams.”