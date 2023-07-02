Derry’s Gareth McKinless is delighted to get a second chance at an All-Ireland semi-final

Derry's Gareth McKinless can't wait to get another chance at playing in an All-Ireland semi-final

Derry star Gareth McKinless is glad to get another chance at an All-Ireland semi-final after his team’s four-point win over Cork in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland Championships.

McKinless led from the front with a Man of the Match performance as Derry showed their superiority over a courageous Cork for most of the contest, demonstrating their quality at key stages.

The victory gives Derry the chance to make up for last year’s semi-final defeat at the hands of Galway.

Speaking to RTE after the match, McKinless explained the key reasons for the Oak Leaf’s victory.

“Any day we go out, we set our stall out. We want to defend really well, as this would allow us to attack.

“Cork have a number of players all over the pitch who need tagged and who need watched but at the end of the day it’s a team collective and we do it together and we battle it out.”

Derry only led by a single point at half time but improved in the second half, outscoring Cork 1-06-1-03. The superb Derry defender admitted half time came at a pivotal point for Derry.

“Sometimes when we got it forward, we chose the wrong shot selection at times. We sat down at half time and talked over things and thankfully it was a wee bit better in the second half.”

McKinless stressed the importance of progressing in the All-Ireland series.

“Any day you get to grace this pitch is a great day, when you’re growing up as child you think about playing in Croke Park.

“These days, you can’t put into perspective what it means to ourselves, to all players everyone playing, it means the world to us. I’m just glad we get another chance at it in two weeks.”

Derry will now compete In the All-Ireland semi-final for the second year in a row in two week’s time. Despite not playing at their best, the Oak Leaf’s will be a danger for anyone left in the competition