Derry’s journey has only just begun: Gallagher

But Open Champion Lowry chips in ahead of final for Offaly

Derry may have gained promotion from Division Three North of the Allianz Football League but in the eyes of manager Rory Gallagher this is only a stepping stone in what he views as a journey of progress.

As his team prepare to take on Offaly in the divisional final at Croke Park on Saturday (5.00pm), Gallagher makes it abundantly clear that his Oak Leaf side will be keeping their noses to the grindstone as he plots, what he hopes will prove, the road to even more meaningful success.

Derry have not won the Ulster title since 1998 nor have they made an impact in the league over the course of recent years but, rather than dwell on the past, the future is all that matters to Gallagher.

“Derry have under-achieved and have got themselves into a difficult position but the only way to get out of this is through hard work,” insists Gallagher.

“The fact that we are in this final on Saturday gives us another match ahead of the Ulster Championship and also allows us to utilise our squad.”

In the five weeks since the playing season started, Derry have remained unbeaten, conceding just two goals in four games, both to Cavan, while racking up some impressive scoring totals.

Having also beaten Longford, Fermanagh and Limerick, Gallagher’s men are fired up to carry an unblemished record into the provincial series in which they will meet the winners of the Down v Donegal preliminary round tie. They will have home advantage should the Mourne side be their opponents but must travel to MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey if it’s Donegal who will be in the opposite corner.

“We have to work towards becoming a major force in Ulster. The players are aware of this and obviously the championship will be a further testing ground for us. But the boys have been putting in a big effort,” adds Gallagher.

Full-back Brendan Rogers was an absentee against Limerick last weekend and is a doubt for Saturday’s Croke Park mission, but with skipper Chrissy McKaigue leading a side in which Conor Glass is proving an imposing presence at midfield and Shane McGuigan, Niall Loughlin and Benny Heron are on fire in attack, Gallagher believes Derry can make a bold bid to cement their successful promotion surge with silverware.

They will come up against an Offaly side that has blossomed to date by taking their inspiration from reigning Open Golf champion Shane Lowry’s declaration that he will provide financial backing for the county over the next five years.

Lowry, a native of the county, is a long-standing passionate Offaly supporter and the immediate significance of his pledge to become a benefactor of the GAA within the county is not lost on football boss John Maughan.

Maughan, who formerly managed Mayo and Fermanagh, is convinced that Lowry’s initial financial input could hardly be coming at a better time.

“There is a great buzz within the county right now and it’s very encouraging. The team are looking forward to going to Croke Park. It will be a big challenge meeting Derry in their current spell of good form,” says Maughan, “Like ourselves, they will be very keen to put their best foot forward.

And just to emphasise what success would mean to Offaly going forward, there is no better man than Shane Lowry to put this in perspective.

“In 10 or 20 years, if I could see an Offaly skipper walk up the steps of the Hogan Stand at Croke Park, I’d die a happy man,” he said.