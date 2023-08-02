Dessie Farrell and Jack O’Connor reveal power of ‘group think’

With Tyrone, Armagh, Cavan and Donegal still having to appoint new county team football managers, speculation is rife as to just what personnel may be chosen to fill those vacancies.

But if this remains a matter of conjecture for the moment, there is now absolutely no doubt about just what is required in at least one respect for a team to taste success at the highest level.

The passion, fervour and searing honesty that highlighted the interviews with managers and players in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s captivating All-Ireland Football Final between Dublin and Kerry emphasised just what it will take for success to be achieved going forward.

Seldom have the two words “the group” been uttered so often and with such feeling in both camps that no one was left in the slightest doubt that unless a team is physically and mentally in peak condition they are wasting their time vying for ‘Sam’.

With Dublin’s old guard having risen to the occasion in quite spectacular fashion and Kerry having had the winning post in their sights for two-thirds of the contest, an absorbing battle built to a crescendo of excitement that challenged would-be title seekers to follow in their footsteps.

No one has been left in any doubt that the welfare of “the group” is now sacrosanct — absolute commitment is very definitely the name of the game.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell in essence flashed a warning to every team in the country that might be harbouring ambitions of success in the foreseeable future when he declared: “The game has gone to a level now where the commitment and the demands being placed on players are massive. For some of them in various counties to keep going back to the well, as they have done over the years, it is just unquantifiable — indeed it is indescribable.”

“This win is great for our group and their families, of course. It is all about players, it always has been and I’m delighted for each and every one of them.”

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor during his side's All-Ireland Final loss

New managers in particular will do well to heed Farrell’s message which far from being a throwaway line comes directly from the heart.

And his Kerry counterpart Jack O’Connor, while disappointed that his side did not get over the line on this occasion, is already turning his thoughts to 2024.

“We would hope that this setback will prove a motivational factor for next year,” states O’Connor, “We have faith in this group and they have shown themselves to be a capable team. Maybe Dublin had it in their DNA and that helped to take them over the line.”

With the All-Ireland Final having provided considerable food for thought, football team bosses up and down the country will be taking stock of the situation with the curtain having come down on the inter-county season.

The action will now switch to the boardroom where managerial appointments and the composition of backroom teams will keep officials fully occupied for the immediate future.

With the belief growing that Dublin could potentially be on the verge of another era of success similar to their dominance of the 2015-2020 period and the likelihood that Kerry will be intent on avenging last Sunday’s setback when push comes to shove, the 2024 All-Ireland Championship will take on a life of its own.

And hoping to have their say in the proceedings will be Tyrone, Armagh, Cavan and Donegal. They already know for sure just how steep the mountain is they have to climb in order to attain glory but now that they are immersed in preparing the groundwork for what they hope will be a new beginning, they have reason for hoping that group therapy will pay handsome dividends.