Donegal boss Declan Bonner challenges squad to rise to Championship challenge after receiving clean bill of health for Cavan battle

Gaelic Games

Declan Bonner has some welcome selection headaches going into this weekend’s tie

Donegal manager Declan Bonner finds himself confronted by a not unpleasant problem heading into Sunday’s eagerly-awaited Ulster senior football championship semi-final against Cavan at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones .

Like some other team bosses, Bonner has been forced to deal with difficult headaches created by suspensions, injuries and squad defections but now suddenly finds himself with considerable riches at his disposal as he continues to lay his plans for his team’s bid to avenge their surprising 1-13 to 0-12 defeat to Cavan in the provincial decider two years ago.

“We have no worries apart from Oisin Gallen who is maybe a couple of weeks away from getting back on the pitch again,” reveals Bonner. “It will not only be difficult choosing the starting fifteen but picking the matchday twenty-six strong squad will be a poser.

“Lads have been putting their hands up lately and of course that championship win over Armagh has further sharpened appetites."

Donegal had been hoping to land a hat-trick of Ulster titles two years ago having won the 2019 decider on the back of triumphing over Fermanagh in 2018, but Cavan proved their masters.

Bonner’s men struggled in the recent league, only securing their place in Division One for another term by squeezing past Armagh in the last round of fixtures, but the manager is not unduly concerned about his team’s league form; that opening round championship triumph over Armagh having revitalised his side.

“The Championship is what it is all about,” he declares.

“This is where you really need to step up to the mark and prove your worth. We certainly were not favourites against Armagh but we rose to the challenge. Now the test for my players is to do the same against Cavan on Sunday.

“Don’t forget, Armagh came at us strongly at the start of the second-half. But Shane O’Donnell got the first point of that period and that was very important for us because we were able to kick on from there. I thought we were in control for the remainder of the game, to be honest.

“I could sense in the weeks leading up to the game that my squad was in championship mode."

Odhran McFadden-Ferry is set to return and with Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh, Patrick McBrearty, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and goalkeeper Shaun Patton bringing considerable experience to the table, Bonner for his part is particularly keen to get his key match-ups right.

Given the manner in which full-back Brendan McCole held Rian O’Neill scoreless and Jason McGee dominated midfield in the match against Armagh, Bonner will have a ready-made foe to confront Cavan’s emerging full-forward Paddy Lynch and in McGee an imposing threat to Thomas Galligan in the central area.

With Michael Murphy set to deploy his dual talents as a shrewd playmaker and lethal finisher, Cavan expect to have the answer to him in Gearoid McKiernan, who was the heartbeat of the Cavan side in the leagaue.

Cavan boss Mickey Graham is well aware about the task that awaits his men this weekend.

“We are coming up against team who have played their league football in Division One while we have been in Division Four,” hes point out.

“We are under no illusions. We might have got the better of Antrim but, no matter how you look at it, Donegal will be a different proposition altogether this time out.”