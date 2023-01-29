Donegal spirit very much intact after dramatic late victory over Kerry, praises manager Paddy Carr

29 January 2023; Paul Murphy of Kerry in action against Caolan McGonagle of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Kerry at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Paddy Carr clenched his fists to the Donegal support after a dramatic win over Kerry.

Donegal came from six points down to win thanks to a glorious winner from new captain Patrick McBrearty deep into added time.

“These lads showed the spirit of Donegal football is very intact,” Carr said after seeing his side defeat the defending League and All-Ireland champions.

“They just showed a great bit of character there. I just thought they played with a good bit of freedom there and they were trying to play good football in difficult conditions.”

Dara Moynihan robbed Brendan McCole for a 14th minute goal that helped Kerry to lead 1-6 to 0-3 by the 25th minute.

Donegal, spurred by Caolan McColgan, named man of the match on his League debut, hit back.

McColgan scored three points, including a hotly-disputed effort from the stand side in the first half.

“An awful decision,” was the view of Kerry manager Jack O'Connor.

“That should not be happening at this level in football in Division One. The linesman said it was wide yet he did not communicate it with the umpire.

“That is an incredible decision in a Division 1 game.”

Donegal hit four points in the first ten minutes of the second half, teenage substitute Luke McGlynn firing them ahead with his first involvement.

Shaun Patton, back from injury as an eleventh hour inclusion, drilled over a '45’ after Paul Murphy pulled a wasteful Kerry – who scored just three points in a 45-minute spell – level.

McColgan's third points might have won it, but Donegal needed McBreearty's late intervention.

O'Connor said: “We go down the road with our tails between our legs and we will go and try and regroup for next week.

“Performances are one thing but you are going to need to get points in this League. I felt we left one if not two after us today.”

Scorers – Donegal: C McColgan, C O'Donnell 0-3 each; D O Baoill 0-2; J McGroddy, J Brennan, L McGlynn, P McBrearty 0-1 each.

Kerry: D Roche 0-3; D Moynihan 1-0; P Murphy 0-2; T O'Sullivan, K Spillane, R Buckley, D O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

Donegal – S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C Ward; C McColgan, S McMenamin, M O'Reilly; C McGonagle, J McGee; J McGroddy, D O Baoill, C O'Donnell; H McFadden, P McBrearty, J Brennan. Subs: L McGlynn for McFadden (42), J Mac Ceallabhui for McGroddy (63).

Kerry –S Murphy; G O'Sullivan, J Foley, T O'Sullivan; M Breen, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B O'Sullivan; M Burns, D Moynihan, A Spillane; T Brosnan, D Roche, K Spillane. Subs: R Buckley for Breen (47), R Murphy for A.Spillane (47), D O'Sullivan for Burns (55), S Okunbar for B O'Sullivan (55), G Horan for Moynihan (62).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)