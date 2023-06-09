Aidan O’Rourke: Possession will be vital for Donegal in Monaghan clash

Armagh 2002 All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Rourke knew he was stepping into a demanding role when he agreed to take the reins of the Donegal football team a few weeks ago.

A series of events leading up to that point had served to ferment disappointment and disenchantment within the county in equal measure but in typical fashion Dromintee clubman O’Rourke gritted his teeth and got on with the job with which he was entrusted.

Right now he is preparing for what he views as a difficult task as Donegal prepare for the last of their three All-Ireland Championship round-robin matches against Monaghan.

Having beaten Clare and lost to Derry last weekend, O’Rourke is anxious to see his side come good against a Monaghan outfit that drew with Derry and defeated Clare. Indeed, Clare are the only side from the 16 still in the hunt for ‘Sam’ who have nothing to play for.

Victory over Monaghan would see Donegal edge into the preliminary Quarter-Finals and such a game would be welcomed by O’Rourke given that he has been plunged in at the deep end in his bid to revive the county’s fortunes.

The team showed commendable courage and no little commitment against Derry last weekend only losing their way in the closing minutes of the game.

Now O’Rourke is particularly keen that Donegal should reveal the same spirit going forward as efforts are made to restore the county’s status and reputation.

“Monaghan will have taken heart from their draw with Derry. From our perspective we have to try and ensure that we retain possession at all times. If you concede possession in vital Championship matches then you could be in difficulties,” insists O’Rourke.

Meanwhile, the Review Committee set up by GAA chiefs to undertake a detailed study of aspects of the GAA framework in Donegal has furnished its findings to the county board. Their review, undertaken following the fall-out from Karl Lacey’s departure as Academy head back in February, specifically centred on the Donegal GAA Academy, finance and governance.

It is believed that the Croke Park authorities will now, over a period of time, step in to oversee the implementation of 19 recommendations contained in the report one of which is that a Head of Operations be appointed to oversee coaching, finance, fundraising and governance.