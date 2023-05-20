Donegal determined to use All-Ireland stage to kick-start their revival, insists Aidan O’Rourke

Aidan O’Rourke offers advice to his players before their Ulster Championship game against Down — © SPORTSFILE

The new All-Ireland Football Championship round robin format may have triggered mixed feelings when it was initially mooted but over the course of this weekend its impact is expected to be felt throughout the island.

Among those braced for the challenge that the so-called ‘Super 16s’ will offer is 2002 Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Rourke.

Having taken up the reins as interim Donegal manager following the dramatic departure of Paddy Carr, O’Rourke’s men will meet Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis today in a Group Four tie that could potentially determine how his team fares overall in the All-Ireland series.

Donegal captain Eoghan Ban Gallagher will have a key role against Clare — © ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

With further Group Four games against reigning Ulster champions Derry and a hungry Monaghan outfit, O’Rourke needs no reminding that victory is essential against the Banner County this afternoon.

Dromintee clubman O’Rourke, who is aided by former Derry player Paddy Bradley, will take his Donegal side to the deep south in the hope of retrieving a semblance of credibility following their shattering defeat to Down at Pairc Esler, Newry in the Ulster Championship last month.

In typical forthright style, O’Rourke delivered a searing, honest analysis of his team’s performance in the immediate aftermath of their limp display against Down.

“An improvement seems a long way away at the moment. There has to be something different because what we are doing hasn’t been good enough,” stated O’Rourke.

“It wasn’t good enough on this occasion and we need to have a long, hard look at ourselves to see what is going to be effective in the game and what isn’t.”

Along with O’Rourke’s native county Armagh, Donegal were relegated from Division One of the Allianz League, a setback that also took its toll on the squad’s morale.

While Donegal may have been operating under the radar since the game against Down, they have certainly not been idle.

A concerted build-up to today’s game against a Clare side that fell to Kerry in the recent Munster Championship decider has served to lift spirits and restore belief that progress of sorts can yet be made.

O’Rourke has already made it clear that he believes there are a lot of really experienced players in his squad who are capable of driving Donegal forward.

He is convinced that if the players realise their potential then Donegal can go places but for the moment it is very much one step at a time.

He has amended his side for what will undoubtedly be a difficult assignment against a Clare team that is anxious to show an improvement in form having lost heavily to the Kingdom in the Munster decider.

While Clare were disappointed to succumb that 14-point defeat, their manager Colm Collins believes they are more than capable of showing that they can recover against Donegal.

“There is no doubt we were extremely disappointed with our display in the Munster Final,” Collins admitted.

“You have to give credit to Kerry obviously but at the same time we wouldn’t have been happy with ourselves.

“So, it’s just a matter of reframing the whole thing, saying to ourselves, ‘This is it, our Championship starts now and we have a chance to redeem ourselves after that performance against the Kingdom, who after all are the reigning All-Ireland champions so let’s keep things in perspective.

“We’ve worked on trying to avoid repeating some of the silly mistakes we made in the Munster Final but overall the time since has been very productive and the lads are in a good place for this clash with Donegal, who we know will be very keen to recover from their loss in the Ulster Championship.”

Michael Langan, who had been drafted into the Donegal starting line-up immediately prior to the game against Down in place of Oisin Gallen, sustained an injury in that game and a question mark hovers over his fitness for today.

But with Daire Ò Baoill, Ciaran Thompson and Conor O’Donnell looking lively in their attack just now, Donegal undoubtedly have the ammunition to trouble Clare.

Stephen McMenamin and Brendan McCole form the central spine of the Donegal defence while Eoghan Ban Gallagher is a driving force as skipper.

Manager O’Rourke is particularly keen to see his side get off to an encouraging start and then maintain their momentum.

Clare may have been relegated from Division Two of the Allianz League after winning only two of their seven matches but nonetheless they possess a handful of quality players who can hold their own at the highest level.

Keelan Sexton, Stephen Ryan, Eoin Cleary and Emmet McMahon come into this bracket and they could pose problems for Donegal.

Sexton and Cleary in particular are very capable forwards who can both take and make scores and will thus carry a big threat.

This being the case, the Donegal defence will need to be on red alert.

If it is, then progress could be the name of the game.