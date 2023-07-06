Donegal hero Michael Murphy: I knew my playing days were done after last year’s Ulster Final defeat to Derry

After 16 years as a mainstay in the Donegal senior set-up, Michael Murphy finds himself in no rush to return.

In his new punditry role, the All-Ireland winning captain has watched the likes of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion make their own comebacks but, eight months on from announcing his retirement, he is not tempted to perform a similar u-turn.

Having made his decision to hang up the boots in the wake of his county’s extra-time defeat to Derry at Clones in the Ulster Final, nothing in the interim, not the Championship defeat to Armagh that proved to be his final Donegal game, nor anything from his season spent watching from the sidelines, has given him reason to reconsider.

“I don’t see it,” said the Electric Ireland ambassador of a potential playing return. “Again, I absolutely loved playing, loved every moment. The good days, the bad days, I never took it for granted. I loved every training session, rain, hail or shine.

“I knew myself in Clones that day, my time was up to give it what it needed to be given. I didn’t announce it to the public right away. I wanted to be sure, to be sure, to be sure.

“Every morning I woke up and said to myself ‘right, you’re still a Donegal footballer’ and by the mid-morning that drive had gone from me. You woke up the following morning, you put yourself in those shoes again, and as the days went on, it cemented the decision that was made.

“There’s some players who could gradually wind themselves up through a National League campaign and give it a go in the Championship and credit to them but I’m not that sort of person.

“I didn’t take the decision lightly, it wasn’t a reaction or spur of the moment.

“Going forward, it’s not something that’s going to be able to be done. I’d have been there this year if that was the case.”

Michael Murphy during Donegal's 2022 Ulster Final defeat to Derry

With a playing return ruled out, there is, of course, the matter of the managerial vacancy at Ballybofey. While he has been coaching local minors, he no longer sees it as a “concrete” certainty that senior management is in his future.

“Not yet, not yet,” he said when asked about an interest in succeeding Aidan O’Rourke. “I suppose last year the reason I moved away from playing was because of the whole energy thing of what’s required on an everyday basis. That’s the whole thing I would have struggled to give.

“And moving into management, listen, it’s a big thing. Moving into senior inter-county management and seeing the way recent managers took on the role... playing you probably get an opportunity to rest for a few hours of the day in order to try and perform at your best.

“But management now, for what I see in order to do it right and the way it needs to be done, it’s massive hours within every single day. Plus, added to the fact I need to go and learn the trade, I need to go and learn about it and maybe go and figure out coaching and figure out management.

“I’ve been taking the local minors for the last couple of years and, at that level, I give it my all for a couple of days a week, but that’s what it is — a couple of days of the week.

“So I’m not foolish enough to kind of know that I could throw myself into something. If you had asked the question five or six years ago, I’d say inter-county management, I’d love to give it a crack and give it a go, but the more I see of what’s involved in it in recent years, the more it wouldn’t be a concrete ‘yes, give it a go’ answer.

“But, definitely, I’ll do everything I can to put myself in a position to see if it’s something I enjoy, I think I would definitely be wanting to do that.”

Sticking with his analyst’s role for now, Murphy admits the odds are once again stacked in favour of a Dublin versus Kerry All-Ireland decider. The old rivals face Semi-Finals against Monaghan and Derry respectively next weekend.

“It’s going to be very difficult for Monaghan and Derry but that’s nothing they won’t have known already going into a Semi-Final,” he said. “Derry haven’t been around a final before, Monaghan haven’t been around a Final, these groups of players, automatically they’re going in as underdogs.

“Derry against Kerry, it’ll be intriguing to see how they react. They’re a young, hungry, up and coming team. This is the logical next step for them. They’ve won the last two Ulsters, they’ve won Quarter-Finals, the next step for them is to get to a Final.

“Monaghan, fair play to them, I love how flexible they’ve been. They won’t get tactical decisions wrong. They’ll make the right tactical call. It’s just whether they have enough quality against a Dublin side. It’s hard to see.

“It’s hard to look past a Dublin and Kerry Final.”