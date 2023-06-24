Early Ruairi Canavan goal proves vital as Tyrone sweep Donegal aside in All-Ireland clash

Tyrone 1-18 Donegal 0-13

Fifty years to the day, the ‘Battle of Ballybofey’ played out amid a dark backdrop by the Finn.

A rather more tepid affair ensued, though the wind howled and the skies darkened as the Canavan brothers gave Tyrone passage to the All-Ireland quarter-finals and brought to an end a troubled year for Donegal.

Ruairi Canavan's goal in the second minute set the tone and Darragh Canavan's five points were key

A half-century previous, Donegal forward Neilly Gallagher required seven stitches on an eye wound, substitutes were unable to warm-up as stones and bottles rained from the terraces and Ballybofey went into ‘lockdown' before Covid brought the word into regular use.

Such was the depth of the feeling, Donegal threatened to pull the plug on their participation in Ulster. “Donegal GAA may seek to leave Ulster and affiliate with Connacht,” read the Donegal Democrat of the time.

Donegal are back at something of a crossroads and seemingly unsure of their direction, but at least the recent upturn in their showings will be of comfort as they become spectators for the rest of the campaign.

Tyrone still stand now, just a week after they were inches from being handed their own coats.

Had John Heslin's free been just a few degrees more accurate, the narrative would've been all different. Heslin clipped a late dead ball inches wide and Westmeath were left cursing their fortune in Cavan, where a 0-18 to 0-18 draw allowed Tyrone to squeeze under the gap in the door.

The Red Hands began here with real intent and Ruairi Canavan had a big chance after only 12 seconds, but his shot trickled just the wrong side of the target.

The respite was short lived, however.

Darren McCurry's effort dropped short and when Shaun Patton, the Donegal goalkeeper, fumbled, Ruairi Canavan seized the moment. Under pressure from Caolan McColgan, Canavan clipped home.

Darren McCurry, Michael McKernan and Darragh Canavan drilled over points to open up a 1-3 to 0-1 lead with just nine minutes gone.

Donegal's season has been rather madcap, but Aidan O'Rourke steadied a ship that had seemed destined for the depths a few short weeks ago. Paddy Carr departed as manager just 49 days into his tenure and O'Rourke assumed interim charge.

At Tyrone's home, Healy Park in Omagh, seven days prior, they held off a fightback by Monaghan, another of their Ulster foes, to book their place in the last 12.

The return of Patrick McBrearty and Oisin Gallen has served as a real boost for Donegal of late.

Captain McBrearty spent four months sidelined with a hamstring injury and was named to start on the bench here. However, an injury to Conor O'Donnell in the warm-up meant that McBrearty was elevated at the eleventh hour.

The Kilcar man tapped over a 27th minute free to bring Donegal back to within two points, but Tyrone hit five of the last seven points in the opening half and were 1-10 to 0-8 ahead at the short whistle.

At one stage, Tyrone led by double scores, 1-13 to 0-8, ahead, but Donegal found something and when Patton nailed a '45, seconds after Niall Morgan clawed around the post from a speculative Jason McGee shot.

Patton was firmly in the limelight in the closing stages. First, a 50m free sailed all the way to the net, but a square ball infringement meant it was chalked off.

In added time at the end, Patton took a swipe at Michael McKernan and referee Conor Lane was left with little option but to show red.

An act of frustration, it came after any Donegal hopes were ended, the last act of the evening coming from Donnelly to cap a fine evening out for the 2021 Sam Maguire winners.

Scorers – Donegal: O Gallen 0-4, P McBrearty 0-3 (2f), C Thompson 0-2, O Doherty, C McColgan, S Patton ('45), L McGlynn 0-1 each

Tyrone: D Canavan (1f), D McCurry (4f) 0-5 each, R Canavan 1-1, M Donnelly 0-3, M McKernan 0-2, C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy 0-1 each

DONEGAL: S Patton; M Curran, B McCole, C McColgan; C Ward, E Gallagher, S McMenamin; C McGonagle, H McFadden; D O Baoill, C Thompson, O Doherty; J Brennan, O Gallen, P McBrearty.

Subs: J McGee for Doherty (half-time), L McGlynn for O Baoill (43), R O'Donnell for McFadden (46), B O'Donnell for McColgan (61), G Mulreany for Curran (70+3).

TYRONE: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O'Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, K McGeary, R Canavan; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: F Burns for McGeary (56), R Donnelly for D.Canavan (61).

Referee: C Lane (Cork)