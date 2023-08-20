Jim McGuinness could be back as Donegal manager as soon as Monday night

Jim McGuinness could be back in the Donegal football hotseat as soon as tomorrow after a special county committee meeting was called for this Monday night.

Speculation has been mounting in recent days that the man who led Donegal to the Sam Maguire summit in 2012 was the favoured candidate to fill the void left by the resignation of interim boss Aidan O’Rourke.

Donegal GAA normally holds its county committee meetings for the first Monday of each month, so its next scheduled meeting wasn’t due until September 2.

However, clubs have now been informed of a special meeting to take place in Convoy this Monday evening, when the position of manager is set to be addressed.

It has been a year of turmoil, both on and off the pitch, for Donegal GAA. A protracted search to find a replacement for Declan Bonner after his resignation as manager eventually culminated in the appointment of Paddy Carr, but he didn’t even make it to the end of a deflating league.

Carr stepped down “following a discussion with some members of the Donegal football team”. His place was filled on an interim basis by O’Rourke, who stepped up from his previous role as head coach.

But after a roller coaster summer, which saw they crash out of Ulster to Down but recover in the All-Ireland round-robin to finish second in their group, they exited at the preliminary quarter-final stage after a heavy defeat to Tyrone.

O’Rourke duly stepped down, prompting yet another managerial search; but this time all the indications point to a speedy resolution and the return of a cult hero.

McGuinness hasn’t managed at county senior level since leading Donegal to the 2014 All-Ireland decider, ambushing Dublin en route, only to falter at the final fence to Kerry.

Subsequent attempts to establish himself in professional soccer management may have fallen short, but his reputation among the Donegal GAA fanbase hasn’t dipped in the intervening nine years.