More drama in Donegal as Paddy Carr resigns as manager after just six league games

Paddy Carr has resigned as Donegal senior football manager after just six league games.

“CLG Dhún na nGall regret to announce that Paddy Carr is resigning as Donegal manager with immediate effect,” the Donegal county board has confirmed this Wednesday afternoon.

Alongside this confirmation came the following statement from the ex-Louth and now former Donegal manager: “Following a discussion with some senior members of the Donegal football team, I want to announce that I’m stepping away from the position of Donegal team manager with immediate effect. I want nothing more than the best for Donegal and that will never change.”

Carr was only appointed last October after a lengthy vacancy period following Declan Bonner’s summer departure, joined by former Armagh All-Ireland winner Aidan O’Rourke as head coach.

The man who led Kilmacud Crokes to an All-Ireland club title in 2009 was hit with an early hammer-blow after Donegal’s iconic captain, Michael Murphy, announced his inter-county retirement last November.

His Allianz League baptism delivered a dramatic comeback victory over All-Ireland champions Kerry last January, but their next five top-flight outings yielded just a solitary point (after drawing with Galway) and four deflating defeats.

Carr wasn’t helped along the way by a potentially season-ending hamstring injury for skipper Patrick McBrearty, but last Sunday’s crushing loss at home to Mayo – all but confirming relegation ahead of Sunday’s final outing in Roscommon – has transpired to be his ill-fated swansong.