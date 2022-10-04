Rory Kavanagh’s coy response over Donegal’s managerial vacancy said everything we need to know

Rory Kavanagh has all but confirmed that he is set to take the Donegal job

In the simple act of the ‘non-denial denial’, Rory Kavanagh effectively confirmed that once his involvement with Letterkenny club St Eunan’s comes to an end this season, he will step up into the role of Donegal senior manager.

Kavanagh has been keeping a low profile as St Eunan’s bid to lift back-to-back Dr Maguire Cups. This Sunday, they will meet Naomh Conaill for the second year in a row after beating them 1-11 to 0-4 in the previous Final.

It will be the Glenties club’s sixth consecutive appearance in the Donegal decider and in recent weeks, their long-serving and successful manager Martin Regan has ruled himself out of the running for the county job.

After their two-point win over Kilcar on Saturday, Kavanagh answered the same question with a non-committal, saying: “I’m just concentrating on St Eunan’s now until our season is finished.

“We have a big job ahead of us now next week so that’s where my full focus lies. I’m going to put the full focus here now. That’s the way it’s going to be and that’s where my head is at and that’s where it continues to be.”

It is coming up to 11 weeks since Declan Bonner stepped down after five years in charge.

In his tenure, he took Donegal from a position where they were beaten in two Ulster Finals in the last three years and impacted instantly, claiming the Ulster title in 2018 with a thumping win over Fermanagh.

He followed it up in 2019 after beating Cavan in that year’s showpiece.

At that point, Donegal had a serious team. Michael Murphy, Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty were in their prime. Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Odhran MacNiallais, Ciaran Thompson, Hugh McFadden and Paddy McGrath were the supporting cast. A troupe of youngsters such as Michael Langan – blooded by Rory Gallagher’s three-year redevelopment phase – were coming on strong.

The format of the All-Ireland Football Championship for those two years cannot be said to have helped them. 2018 was the first of a proposed three-year experiment of the ‘Super 8s’, splitting the Quarter-Finalists into two groups of four with a home game, an away game and one at a neutral venue.

The latter stipulation was to provoke controversy when Donegal’s game against Dublin was played at Croke Park, ruled by the GAA to be a neutral location which, even some years on, continues to raise an exasperated sigh.

Donegal failed to come out of their group in 2018 and suffered the same fate in 2019.

Going for their third Ulster title in a row during the winter-staged ‘Covid season’, they lost their way midway through the second half against Cavan and lost their crown. To some extent, it has been slipping away ever more from that moment on.

With Kavanagh in charge, thoughts will turn to his likely backroom team and he will, of course, use his extensive contacts book from his own playing career.

The all-important Strength and Conditioning head coach is something any team needs to get right. Previously, Donegal have had skilled practitioners in the likes of Adam Spiers and Paul Fisher.

However, Kavanagh might attempt to take Michael Boyle back to Donegal. A former goalkeeper with the county who featured on the same teams as Kavanagh, he was credited by Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O’Donnell as a critical influence behind transforming the club from also-rans to Ulster club champions in 2018. In recent times, he has been coaching North London Shamrocks in England.

Kavanagh’s close friend Michael Murphy is now 33. If he takes the job, he can either provide him with a glorious swansong to an incredible career or else finish it on a low. Donegal, as always, are compelling to watch from behind the sofa.