We didn’t bring our A-game to table: O’Rourke

If the north-west county have been forced to address a series of off-field issues of late, then they were presented with on-field problems in the closing stages of yesterday’s Ulster quarter -final by a Down side that played themselves to a standstill in order to secure a mouth-watering last four clash with neighbours Armagh.

His team were pushed to the limit throughout by the Mournemen but O’Rourke did not seek refuge in excuses for his team’s exit from the top provincial competition.

“We did not bring our ‘A’ game to the table and there’s now a lot of frustration in the dressing-room,” revealed a sombre O’Rourke afterwards.

“We got off to a dream start with our goal after just a couple of minutes play and when the sides were level at half-time we were still in with a decent chance.”

“Indeed, it was anybody’s game at that stage. To be honest the first-half was a missed opportunity for us because we failed to put more scores on the board. I think we took our foot off the gas after we got that goal instead of pushing on.”

And O’Rourke lamented what he felt was a below-par second-half performance by his side.

“We gave away 1-5 on turnovers and that was most disappointing, You simply cannot give the ball away so much at this level. We were also slow at times to track their runners and you could say that this contributed to Down’s first goal, which was disappointing.”

“Ryan Johnston got free to make ground for Down’s penalty and, again, lack of tracking was a factor. Ryan made the hard run and got his reward for it so you could say that we switched off for the two goals that Down got.”

“I think we had something like 34 shots during the game and we recorded 14 wides. This is just not good enough. If you assess that sort of return, it just won’t do at this level.”

“Having said that, several of the players did put in serious shifts but things did not always go their way.

“When we had good possession we did not turn that into enough scores and that was a problem.”