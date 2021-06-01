Why Donegal’s Patrick McBrearty was delighted to feel the roar of returning Armagh fans

If ever there was a feeling that ‘we are back’ in the glorious Saturday sunshine as crowds populated the seats in the main stand at the Athletic Grounds, it came when the on-field temperature was reaching boiling point.

Armagh were desperately trying to hold onto their lead, but their ears were full of the thunder of Donegal’s hooves coming for them as they ate into the gap.

With Michael Murphy reduced to the role of frustrated spectator, Donegal needed leaders on the pitch. In his eleventh season, it is simply astonishing to think that the Kilcar man is still only 27 — and his eight points dragged Donegal into the position that they could snatch the draw with Niall O’Donnell’s late equaliser sending them into the league semi-finals.

In the middle of their late charge, in which they hit seven of the last nine points, Patrick McBrearty was tackled by two Armagh opponents close to the stand. On another day, he might get a free for holding, but referee Maurice Deegan gave the offence against him for taking too many steps and the crowd erupted. That was the sign we were back.

McBrearty’s marker also gave him a few sharp words, but the attacker kept his cool and the thought struck; McBrearty never, ever takes the bait when it is offered to him.

“I was told by a coach at underage that if you’re getting abuse, it’s a compliment to you,” he said afterwards.

“I’ve always taken that with me since I was an Under-14 and I was getting attention back then. If you were getting abuse it’s a good thing, so I’ve always kind of taken that.”

McBrearty also revealed he felt the influence and presence of the crowd like never before, having played county football in front of empty stadiums for well over a year.

He explained: “You were getting turnovers over and you were getting no abuse over the last eight months and I was turned over in the corner and you could feel it alright. You’re just focused on your own individual battle so it’s nothing I take into consideration to be honest.”

However, while he doesn’t believe that there was anything positive about the absence of crowds at games, there were subtle differences all the same.

“There’s not as much pressure, to be honest,” he added. “The crowd will be a factor for some players, some of the more experienced players it probably wouldn’t but it was good to have some fans back.”

Right now, Donegal have a league semi-final against Dublin at a neutral venue. It’s understood they were not for backing down on travelling to Dublin, which would in some way reward the All-Ireland champions for breaking restrictions on training during the lockdown.

As a result, the venue is likely to be Kingspan Breffni Park on the weekend of June 12/13. Donegal are in Ulster football preliminary round action against Down in Newry on the 27th.

They have had to tackle the last two games without their captain Murphy, who suffered a hamstring injury in the early moments of last week’s league draw with Monaghan. Murphy is rarely injured but has shown himself to be a quick healer and it would seem likely he will be able to play some role in the preliminary round, albeit it may come from the bench.

All the same, it has helped this Donegal team to grow and realise they do not need the Glenswilly man to lead them out of tight corners as they secured comebacks to rescue a point against Monaghan and Armagh.

“Last week, it gave us a bit of confidence. With Michael off it probably took us 10 minutes to adapt to the situation,” explained McBrearty.

“We started slow against Armagh and that is definitely something we’re going to have to analyse. There are a couple of very good young fellas who are playing four or five years now for Donegal, so experience shouldn’t be an issue for them.”

He feels Donegal now, with games against Tyrone, Monaghan and Armagh could not be better road-tested, having emerged undefeated through all, with key players on the mend.

“You can’t replicate these kind of scenarios in training,” he asserted.