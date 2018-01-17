Donegal's McKenna Cup semi-final against Armagh postponed BelfastTelegraph.co.uk Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final against Armagh has been postponed. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/gaa/donegals-mckenna-cup-semifinal-against-armagh-postponed-36498474.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/sport/gaa/article36498472.ece/03206/AUTOCROP/h342/page44_gaa.jpg

Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup semi-final against Armagh has been postponed.

The two were due to face off at MacCumhaill Park after Donegal won the toss for home advantage. However, unsurprisingly, Ulster GAA have confirmed that the match will be rescheduled due to the weather.

"Following a pitch inspection at Páirc MacCumhaill this morning, the decision has been taken to postpone tonight’s @BankofIrelandUK Dr McKenna Cup Semi Final between @Armagh_GAA & @officialdonegal," tweeted Ulster GAA. "Re-fixture & Final details will be confirmed later today."

Tyrone have already reached the decider as the bid to win the competition for the seventh successive season. The final was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday (January 20).

