Down and Fermanagh homing in on ‘preliminary’ Cup action

Tailteann Cup

Down and Fermanagh have been favoured with home advantage in their Tailtean Cup ‘preliminary’ quarter-finals next weekend.

Conor Laverty’s Mournemen will meet Longford while Kieran Donnelly’ side, having been beaten by Antrim yesterday, will now meet Laois at Brewster Park, Enniskillen.

While both teams welcome the opportunity to play in front of their own fans, they are particularly anxious to make further progress in the competition.

Fermanagh, meanwhile, shipped a rather unexpected defeat against Antrim which has forced manager Kieran Donnelly to review his resources.

Fermanagh had impressed in winning six of their seven matches in the league, but must now bid to mount a recovery operation following yesterday’s setback.

In other ‘preliminary’ quarter-finals Offaly will take on Wexford while Carlow will face New York.

It is expected that these games will be played next weekend with the quarter-finals proper taking place the following weekend with Cavan and Antrim involved.

Meanwhile, a stunning display of accuracy from Jack McCarron was instrumental in helping to take Monaghan past Clare by 1-23 to 1-18 to a place in the knock-out stage of the All-Ireland Football Championship. McCarron scored 0-9 in all with eight of his points coming from play.

A David Clifford goal from a penalty proved the vital score in Kerry’s 1-14 to 0-15 win over neighbours Cork. Kerry were fully extended before managing to get across the line.

Dublin had a straightforward passage against Kildare in winning by 0-22 to 0-13 with players such as Colm Basquel, Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton standing tall. Basquel was man of the match and is certainly a player to watch going forward.

However, there was disappointment for Tony McEntee’s Sligo side who fell to Roscommon by 1-21 to 1-11.

Coming on the back of their draw against Dublin last weekend, this thrusts the Rossies into the knock-out stages of the All-Ireland series. They are certainly a team that have impressed of late.

Westmeath, who meet Tyrone in their last round-robin match, fell to Galway at the weekend by 0-20 to 0-12.