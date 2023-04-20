Down boss Conor Laverty keeping an open mind on Odhran Murdock’s availability

Down manager Conor Laverty has been confronted by a poser ahead of his team’s Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final against Donegal at Pairc Esler, Newry, on Sunday

He is faced with the choice of confirming Odhran Murdock in his line-up to face Aidan O’Rourke’s men or to hold him back for the Ulster Under-20 Final duty against Derry at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, next Wednesday night.

Murdock has shown considerable consistency at midfield for Down in the Allianz League alongside Anthony Morgan and, with Donegal having options in this sector, Laverty may prefer to go with Murdock.

The quandary has arisen because of the ruling which prohibits a player from turning out at both Senior and Under-20 level within any given seven-day period.

Indeed, optimism prevails within the county in relation to the outcome of Sunday’s game; the team’s brush with promotion from Division Three having spawned the hope that they can now deliver on the Ulster stage.

“The fact that we have home advantage against Donegal on Sunday and we will be playing Derry in the Under-20 decider next Wednesday has created a tremendous buzz within the county,” reveals PRO Paula Magee, “It’s great to see such interest.

“We are hoping for a crowd of maybe 10,000 for Sunday’s game and it’s a while since we had this number in Pairc Esler. To reach an Ulster semi-final would be a huge boost for all involved in Down GAA.”

Down coach Marty Clarke has pointed out that the team could be facing “a bit of a wounded animal” in a Donegal side that has not had its sorrows to seek of late.

Indeed, Donegal manager Aidan O’Rourke is coming to terms with the fact that he will be without the services of Peadar Mogan, one of the fastest players on the Ulster inter-county scene.

It had been thought that Mogan might make the cut for Sunday’s game but he has been ruled out. On a more positive note, however, Naomh Conaill clubman Eoghan McGettigan is back in the reckoning.

Donegal go into the clash having suffered relegation to Division Two of the league and having recorded a dismal ‘scores for’ reading of just 76 spanning their entire league programme with just one goal having been scored in seven matches.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Council has provided detailed arrangements for the Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-finals. On April 29, the tie between Derry and Monaghan will be staged at O’Neill’s Healy Park, Omagh, at 5pm.

The second semi-final between the winners of this Sunday’s Down v Donegal contest and tomorrow night’s Armagh v Cavan battle has been arranged to take place on April 30 at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, with a 4pm start.