Down legend Colm McAlarney hails county’s revitalisation under new manager Conor Laverty

When Down were riding high as All-Ireland champions in 1960, ’61 and ’68, the devotion of their fans was legendary.

No sacrifice was too great to make in the pursuit of ongoing glory with the famed red and black colours dominating the county and, indeed, infiltrating other areas as well.

But of late, some of the crowds at inter-county matches at Pairc Esler, Newry — now the spiritual home of Down football — have been measured in hundreds rather than thousands.

The dawn of 2023, though, has appeared to herald a new era in the Mourne county’s fortunes. Having won three of the four matches they played in January — losing the other in a penalty shootout against Derry — their rejuvenation under the baton of new boss Conor Laverty has sparked enthusiasm, hope and pride in equal measure.

And when Laverty’s men take on Antrim in a crucial Allianz Football League tie in Newry tomorrow night, they will do so in the knowledge that victory will see the word ‘promotion’ begin to infiltrate conversations within the county.

While manager Laverty is at pains to ensure that players and supporters alike keep their feet on the ground, there is nonetheless an awareness that a corner appears to have been turned. Victories over Donegal and Monaghan — both Division One teams — allied to a clash with Derry that went to a shootout before they bowed the knee comprised an encouraging Dr McKenna Cup run prior to last weekend’s fruitful league opener against Tipperary, which they won by 2-11 to 1-11.

As the Down faithful prepare to descend on Pairc Esler, they will be joined by a battalion of players who have worn the county jersey with distinction in the past. And among the most vociferous of those will be the legendary Colm McAlarney, who won an Ulster Championship medal in 1966 before going on to share in his county’s third All-Ireland senior title triumph two years later.

To say that the affable McAlarney is impressed by Down’s current renaissance would be putting it mildly.

“We have a team of players now that are proud to wear the jersey,” he insists. “I have watched their recent matches and it gave me a tremendous buzz. To my mind, this is a happy team, a team that is determined to do themselves justice.

“When you go back to the sixties, Down won six Ulster titles — compare that to the famine we have endured since 1994. I must say I am very impressed by what Conor Laverty has achieved to date. Let’s put it this way — he has spawned new hope in Down.

“You look at players like Pat Havern, Andrew Gilmore, Barry O’Hagan and others and you cannot fail to be impressed. In the match against Tipperary last Sunday, resilience and resolve underpinned Down’s performance and I, for one, was absolutely delighted about that.

“An away win early in the league can be so important in terms of promotion hopes and morale, and now the challenge will be to build on this.”

Should Down hurdle the Saffrons tomorrow, this would almost certainly further embellish the team spirit and momentum for the forthcoming league challenges against Westmeath, Fermanagh, Longford, Cavan and Offaly.

“There will be no easy games in this division, that’s for sure,” adds McAlarney. “All teams will be striving to improve their status in the league so our boys need to be on their toes from the start.”

With manager Laverty aiming to field his strongest possible side, Antrim are certainly going to find the going tough from the outset.

Peter Healy, Paddy McBride, Ryan Murray and outstanding goalkeeper Michael Byrne will underpin the side, while Dominic McEnhill is poised to cement his reputation as top scorer.

Indeed, McEnhill lays it firmly on the line as he sees this as “a must win match” for his side.

“This is a big test for us but we have to be up for it,” he states. “We need to show courage and character and take the game to Down. It won’t be easy.”