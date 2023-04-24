Armagh will be on song for Ulster Semi-Final, warns Down’s Ryan McEvoy

Ryan McEvoy has become accustomed to stockpiling honours with the all-conquering Kilcoo club, mostly as a formidable presence at full-back.

But right now McEvoy is charting a different course as a hugely influential midfield player with Down.

It was against Donegal on Sunday that the imposing McEvoy helped to sow the seeds of a stunning victory for his county which will now see the side confront neighbours Armagh in the second of the Ulster Semi-Finals at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones on Sunday (4.00pm).

To say that McEvoy is looking forward to the game would be an understatement. Such is his commitment to the famed red and black jersey that he would be prepared to fulfil any role just to be in the line-up.

But manager Conor Laverty believes that McEvoy’s ability to win invaluable first phase possession and spark attacks can continue to prove a key element in his team’s overall strategy.

On Sunday, McEvoy and his likely midfield partner Daniel Guinness are expected to go head-to-head with Armagh’s new-found pairing of Ben Crealey and Shane McPartlan.

A long injury list has forced Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney to place his faith in the latter partnership and it has been a case of so far so good.

Any evidence that McEvoy required to convince him that the Armagh duo will prove a hot handful was supplied in their team’s win over Cavan at the weekend when Crealey scored Armagh’s goal and McPartlan proved a dynamic influence both in defence and attack.

The experience which McEvoy has gained at club level and indeed to date at inter-county level will certainly stand to him on Sunday afternoon but he is taking nothing for granted.

“Armagh have beaten Antrim and Cavan to date in the Ulster Championship and that will certainly have given them encouragement,” points out McEvoy, “And you have to take into account the fact that they have been playing in Division One of the League until recently.”

“Like ourselves, they are very keen to go the distance in the Ulster Championship and we know for sure that they will be at concert pitch for Sunday’s game.”

“I know that they have had injuries but they have also shown that they can draft in players who have impressed so far. They will slowly be getting players back but we have to focus on our own game. I think we showed against Donegal that we have character and courage and these are two qualities when allied to our skills factor will stand to us.”

McEvoy believes that Down have strength in depth right now and this was vividly illustrated when Andrew Gilmore and Shealan Johnston in particular were sent into the fray from the substitutes’ bench against Cavan.

Gilmore, who impressed during the League, scored two spectacular points while Johnston replaced his brother Ryan who played a major part in Down’s win not least by winning the penalty from which Pat Havern scored the team’s second goal.

“I think the fact that we have players who can come in and do a job for us is very encouraging. This gives our management options and they certainly came up trumps against Donegal. Hopefully we will benefit again if players are drafted in from the bench against Armagh and show that they can make an impact on the game,” states McEvoy.

Meanwhile, Kerry legend Colm Cooper reckons Armagh have the firepower to capture the county’s first Ulster title since 2008. He maintains that the team have the right ingredients in their attack to end their fifteen year wait for the Anglo-Celt Cup.

Five-times All-Ireland winner Cooper suggests that although Rian O’Neill may be recovering from injury, Armagh have discovered other players who are capable of stepping up to the mark.

“Conor Turbitt in particular has shown that he can be the score-getter inside and I think Andrew Murnin is the perfect foil for him,” said Cooper.