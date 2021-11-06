Burren striving to get back on top once again ahead of Down final clash with Kilcoo

McKernan and McGovern recall glory days ahead of Down final

When Brendan McKernan casts an eye back 35 years ago to when Burren became Kings of Ireland, one grim scene swims up to the surface.

The Down club had captured their third consecutive county title in the autumn of 1985 and finally made the provincial breakthrough thanks to a 0-6 to 1-2 win over Scotstown that was everything about winter football as you could deduce from the scoreline.

They were preparing to play Portlaoise and as the way of the time, they had to travel to play them at their ground in the All-Ireland semi-final.

The snow formed a coating over the hills of Omeath a few miles away, and soon their pitch was given a gloss of a few inches.

“You could play no football,” recalled McKernan. “So all we could do was run from goalpost to goalpost and back again.

“We took the nets down and started on one side and would run to the other side and back again in twos. The week leading up to the Portlaoise game, that was all we did. It would harden you up.”

As a teenager, McKernan was learning on the job.

At the other end of the age range was club captain Tommy McGovern. He hadn’t anything left to prove as a 30-year-old with a sparkling career at club, county and provincial level.

So when manager Ray Morgan switched training from snow-ploughing to indoors at the old school house with a timber floor, he felt his bones cry out in relief.

Until the regime started.

McGovern chuckled: “Push-ups and running round the hall, curl-ups, piggy-backing and carrying lads on your back to run up and down your hall half a dozen times. It soon built up our stamina.”

In terms of infrastructure around that time, Burren were early adapters, according to McGovern.

“We were very fortunate in that we were one of the first clubs in Ireland to put up floodlights. That was a big advantage for Burren as we were able to train and play in-house games whenever we wanted to,” he said.

“Burren was a very forward-thinking club and to have floodlights was something else.”

On March 16, they captured the Andy Merrigan Cup in Croke Park, beating defending champions, Kerry’s Castleisland Desmonds, with Charlie Nelligan in goals and a clever forward by the name of Donie Buckley up top.

Another All-Ireland followed a couple of years later, the team by then captained by Tommy’s brother, Vincie.

They squeezed another county title out of it in 1988, but then the wheel started turning. It always does in Down.

More than most counties, their domestic Championship goes from one dominant club to another.

Defending champions Kilcoo top the roll of honour and after opening their account in 1917 and 1921, they had four in a row from 1925 through to 1928.

Bryansford emerged in 1939 and compiled four in a row. Inspired by Sean and Kevin O’Neill, Newry Mitchells hoovered up four titles in the ’60s, before Bryansford’s domination of the ’70s.

The likes of Clonduff, Warrenpoint and Castlewellan would strike every now and then, but Burren grabbed a stranglehold of the competition in the ’80s, Mayobridge dominated the ’00s, and Kilcoo have won eight of the last nine Championships, beating Burren in three of them.

The year that broke the run? A loss to none other than Burren, of course.

The big two face-off once more in the decider tomorrow, referee Brendan Rice having the unenviable task of policing a keen rivalry.

For McGovern, his Burren team of the ’80s and the present Kilcoo team could pass for the famous meme of two Spidermen pointing at each other, such are the similarities.

“We were a small, close-knit community back in the ’80s. There was so many sets of brothers in the Murdochs, the McGoverns, and Kilcoo is like that now, a close-knit community in rural Ireland,” he said.

How is the rivalry defined?

“I’d say it is a healthy rivalry,” he added. “Burren with their tradition and history are lucky enough to be contesting county titles and Kilcoo are the team who have been there this last number of years, just like Bryansford were in the ’70s and Mayobridge were after us.

“There’s always a team in Down that seem to dominate. Whereas in a Tyrone it might be healthier. It’s much more even. You couldn’t pick the team that could win the County Championship because they are so evenly matched.”

A few weeks back, his son was watching an under-age game involving Kilcoo. The reports back were eye-opening.

“He said they had a proper system, with everyone knowing their place and knowing what they have to do. Even at under-age level. That’s right from the word go,” said McGovern.

“They have their system through every grade. They have a blanket defence, breaking down teams and then breaking out with their speed merchants.”

Kilcoo’s dominance is not all-encompassing. There are miles on the clock and Burren may sense that — with the help of some of their younger crew and given manager Jim McCorry’s previous knowledge, having managed Kilcoo.

McKernan pointed out: “A lot of those young boys haven’t been beaten by Kilcoo at senior level and were beating them most of the time at minor level.

“It’s those boys getting the senior boys over the line that it is not impossible. A lot of teams, I am not saying they are beaten before they go on the field, but I don’t know if they have self-belief and know-how when it comes down to the nitty-gritty.”

And you can bet that it will.