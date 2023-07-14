Buying into game plan has Down on verge of Tailteann joy: Daniel Guinness

Ceilum Doherty and Daniel Guinness may have taken rather contrasting routes as members of the Down team into today’s Tailteann Cup Final yet their shared commitment to the cause is admirable.

While a sustained burst of success in the colours of Kilcoo has convinced Doherty that taking things to the next level is crucial if Down football is to thrive in the immediate future, Carryduff clubman Guinness is currently revelling in linking defence and attack as the Mourne County target a long-awaited helping of silverware.

Alongside the hard-grafting Doherty, Guinness has blossomed into a key figure in a Down side that has gone from strength to strength this year.

But the duo are not prepared to settle for anything less than the trophy that will be on offer Headquarters today as they maintain a strong focus on restoring Down’s reputation.

Down's Ceilum Doherty is carrying over the success he's achieved with Kilcoo to county level

Indeed, the straight-talking Doherty makes it very plain that delivering the goods at inter-county level on a more regular basis is a top priority right now.

“We are going into a Final in Croke Park and we know it is there to be won,” stresses Doherty, “I would go so far as to say that it is going to be a massively stern test no matter how you look at it.”

And Guinness is only too eager to highlight what he sees as a unique bond within the side which has taken the players towards touching distance of glory.

“I think the fact that all the players have bought into our gameplan has stood to us and that will be very important going in this Final,” states Guinness, “The fact that we lost to Meath earlier in the competition taught us a lesson and we will now be better prepared for them.”

In overcoming Laois by 8-16 to 2-12 at the Semi-Final stage, Down fired out a message of defiance but Guinness is at pains to keep this very much in context.

“Look, you can only beat what is put in front of you. We had tough games against Cavan and Longford and then we had that defeat to Meath so you can take it for granted that we will be giving it everything from the start today,” insists Guinness,

“We have had some very useful matches in training which have been very good for us in terms of preparation.”