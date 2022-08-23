Conor Laverty and Conleith Gilligan will aim high in glory pursuit as the Down Senior Championship swings into life

Gaelic Games

Conor Laverty is totally committed to his roles with Kilcoo and Down

Two new managers will share the same aspiration but from somewhat different standpoints when the Down Senior Football Championship swings into action on Friday night.

While Kilcoo’s hugely attractive opener against Clonduff at Pairc Esler, Newry (7pm) will mark Conleith Gilligan’s Championship debut as Championship debut as joint manager of the reigning All-Ireland Club champions along with Richard Thornton, it will also provide long-serving Kilcoo player Conor Laverty not only with an opportunity to pursue his honours quest but also to take stock of the overall talent on view in his role as new Down boss.

Having served as the number two to Mickey Moran, Gilligan is particularly anxious to keep Kilcoo on a high while Laverty faces the task of transforming Down’s fortunes after a period in the doldrums.

Such is Laverty’s commitment and dedication to both club and county that he certainly does not require additional motivation but nonetheless former Derry county star Gilligan is in no doubt that the quiet-spoken but influential Laverty can prove a driving force within Down.

“He has played a big part in Kilcoo’s dominance of the Down Championship and now I believe he is ready to make a huge impact as Down manager,” pointed out Gilligan. “I have no doubt that from this opening match he will be doing his homework as only he can with the best interests of Down at heart.

“The county’s supporters have already sampled what he is capable of by the manner in which he masterminded the arrival of the provincial Under-20 title a couple of seasons ago. The fact that he is remaining as Under-20 manager as well underlines his dedication.”

The recent All-County League Division One Final between Kilcoo and Burren may have left a sour taste in the mouth when three players from each side were shown red cards after a fracas but Gilligan is confident the emphasis will be on skill and endeavour come Friday night.

“Clonduff are a quality side with players like the O’Hagan brothers Darren and Barry and they will be very difficult opponents,” stated Gilligan.

Meanwhile, incoming Mayo manager Kevin McStay is already looking forward to the new format for the 2023 All-Ireland Football Championship. The format for football’s biggest prize will see four groups each comprising of four teams which means that every side will be guaranteed at least three Championship outings on a round-robin basis.

“This completely new dynamic to the All-Ireland series is to be warmly welcomed,” stated McStay.

The remaining counties will compete for the Tailteann Cup, the inaugural winners of which this year were Westmeath.

McStay has former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford as well as the latter’s coach from 2016 to 2018, Donie Buckley, on board. Liam McHale, his brother-in-law and coach to Roscommon and St Brigid’s when they won Connacht and All-Ireland Club titles, is also part of the new management team, as is Damien Mulligan, who took Belmullet to last year’s Mayo County Final.

Rochford managed Mayo before James Horan commenced his second term in charge. McStay faces a gigantic task, though, as Mayo are still striving to land what would be their first All-Ireland title since 1951.

And as if to prove that a ration of success can be insufficient to retain the services of a manager, Billy Lee has just parted company with Limerick.

Over recent months, Lee guided Limerick to promotion from Division 3 of the Allianz League and took the side into a first Munster Final in 12 years.