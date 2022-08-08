Conor Laverty appointed new Down manager

Conor Laverty has been named as the new Down senior football manager. He was ratified at a county board meeting this evening.

The Kilcoo man brings an end to the Down managerial vacancy that opened up after James McCartan brought an end to his unhappy second coming as manager.

McCartan had only been appointed in November however it was a disappointing period with various issues swirling around the team along with criticism for some players, after a poor season in which they were relegated to Division Three and suffered defeat to Monaghan in the Ulster Championship by 10points, and a nine-point loss to Cavan in the Tailteann Cup.

Laverty is the last manager to have achieved a measure of success with a Down team, winning the Ulster title at Under-20 level in 2021.

He brings former All-Star Marty Clarke, and coach Declan Morgan as part of his backroom team. More will be revealed in time but the identity of others for now is being kept under wraps.

For some time now, it has been apparent that Laverty was an obvious fit for the job. He has previously worked with the Monaghan footballers as a selector and coach under Seamus McEnaney, and the St Michael’s, Enniskillen team as they won the MacRory and Hogan Cups in 2019.

Laverty is still playing for his club, Kilcoo, as they seek to defend their Down, Ulster and All-Ireland crowns.