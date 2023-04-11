Conor Laverty eager to see Down’s young guns reach the Ulster U20 Final

Down manager Conor Laverty is lapping up his double-jobbing role right now as he targets success on two fronts.

On Wednesday night the lavishly decorated Kilcoo clubman will be very much in charge of operations when the Mourne County’s Under-20 side confront Monaghan in the Semi-Final of the Ulster Championship at Páirc Esler, Newry (7.30pm).

With his Senior side due to host Donegal in their Ulster Championship Quarter-Final on Sunday week, Laverty is certainly getting his teeth into Championship fare.

His Under-20 side stunned current Ulster and All-Ireland champions Tyrone at the first hurdle in the provincial series and now Paul Curran’s ambitious Monaghan side block their path to the Final.

The fact that Monaghan have triumphed over Armagh and Cavan en route to the last four suggests that they are capable of posing problems for their Mourne counterparts.

They may have been fully tested by Cavan in winning by 1-11 to 0-13 but Monaghan manager Paul Curran believes that this particular game against the Breffni outfit can stand his own side in good stead on Wednesday night.

In Stephen Mooney, Monaghan have a particularly gifted forward who has underlined his scoring prowess to date while Michael Hamill, Cian Conlon and Ryan Duffy are viewed as other key players in the side.

Mooney in particular is capable of posing a huge threat to Down given his penchant for grabbing vital goals and complementing this by picking off points from distance.

For their part, Down appear to have a special talent in Patrick McCarthy whose silken skills have illuminated the Under-20 scene of late and look destined to take him into the Senior sphere sooner rather than little.

And with Thomas Hardy, Oisin Savage and Jason Morgan among other players who can step up to the mark and help take the game to the opposition, the Mourne side will certainly not be short on effort or work-rate.

Their win over Tyrone may have sparked considerable optimism within the ranks but Monaghan look set to pose some big questions for the Mourne outfit tonight.

Yet home advantage could prove an extra spur for a Down side that plays on the front foot and have shown that they are benefitting from the guile of manager Laverty and diligent coach Daragh O’Hanlon.