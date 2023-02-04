Conor Laverty’s old school approach starting to pay off for Down

Down made it to the Semi-Final of the Dr McKenna Cup before losing on penalties — © ©INPHO/Philip Magowan

When thinking about where Down football was coming from before Conor Laverty took over, consider this.

In 2022, they did not win a single game, League or Championship.

In 2021, they lost their one Championship outing at home to Donegal.

In that year’s League, they beat Westmeath, but it was actually a dead-rubber game in Division One North, with both sides already consigned to a relegation play-off. They won that play-off against Laois.

Without putting too fine a point on it, Down have not won a game of any massive consequence since the 2020 Ulster Championship, played in the depths of winter during a pandemic, against a Fermanagh team who art that stage had lost half their team through Covid for the fixture.

So really, Laverty could do whatever he wanted with them, but he wasn’t going to spoil them.

“I suppose I just felt that Down had to go back to basics. And that, maybe we had to go ‘old-school,’ where there are no fancy tricks or spills. Nothing like that. Just strip it all back and just get back to basics,” he says now ahead of their second game in Division Three this Saturday night when they take on Antrim in Newry.

“I have really enjoyed the challenge. I think the players have responded brilliantly to the questions that have been asked of them so far.”

The logic goes that he takes on a team at the very best time, with expectation low and a chance of getting promotion.

However, Division Three is populated with teams who have featured as provincial finalists such as Fermanagh as recently as 2018, or indeed provincial champions, such as Cavan and Tipperary, who both made history in that momentous year of 2020 on one glorious day for the underdog.

Add in the reigning Tailteann Cup champions Westmeath, and an Offaly that are looking to their crop of All-Ireland Under-20 winners to elevate them, and it’s clear that the third tier is very strong.

“Division Three is extremely tough,” Laverty acknowledges.

“You have Tipperary, Cavan, Westmeath, Fermanagh… You have a lot of good quality there. Antrim are coming off the back of two really good seasons and playing really well. And then Fermanagh are in the second year of Kieran Donnelly.

“No game is going to be easy in this division and it is going to come right down to the wire.”

So far, Laverty has made all the right moves while keeping his own head down. For the post-match interviews, he has invariably sent out selector Mickey Donnelly to do the duties. He has also recently called on the services of former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness and while that arrangement is loose enough, it spells out a certain ambition.

They got all they could want out of the Dr McKenna Cup, beating Division One teams Donegal and Monaghan, before drawing with Derry at the end of normal time in the Semi-Final before bowing out on penalties.

“The McKenna Cup was a good learning for these players. We also understand that the other teams were very experimental,” cautions Laverty.

“So every game we go into, we just concentrate on ourselves and we felt that what we wanted out of the McKenna Cup, we achieved that. But we are under no illusions that a lot of the opposition we were playing were very experimental.”

The crowds have come back to Newry, and will be out in force for the visit of neighbours Antrim today.

“I think that Down people love their football. There is a serious sense of pride in Down.

“It was great to see such large turnouts for the Donegal and Derry games.

“As a group, we appreciate it very much, the support that we got and we hope that continues,” Laverty adds.