Danny Magill: Mourne men keen to give Down fans a reason to smile

Danny Magill is hoping to deliver his own special form of a hat-trick when Down cross swords with Laois in the Tailteann Cup Semi-Final at Croke Park on Sunday (4pm).

The Down utility player has created a huge impact in the competition to date, having scored a goal against Longford before repeating the feat against Cavan last Saturday in a match in which the Mournemen secured their place in this Sunday’s last-four encounter at Headquarters.

Cavan had been strongly focused on making it into the Semi-Finals as they had their sights on making it into the Final and perhaps atoning for last year’s defeat in the decider against Westmeath,

But it was not to be and instead it’s Down who are hoping to end a protracted trophy famine that has served to frustrate their supporters.

Magill, son of former Down star Micheal Magill — who retired from inter-county football quite recently — is now fired up to hit the net again against Laois thus making it a significant hat-trick.

His tearaway style and solid commitment have helped to make Magill a key component of the Down side which lost to Meath before returning to form against Longford.

The team’s arrival in the Semi-Final of the Tailteann Cup is particularly satisfying from Magill’s viewpoint.

”When you look at it we have not had much success to celebrate recently but I think we have a good chance of making it into the Tailteann Cup Final,” insists Magill.

“We want to give our supporters something to cheer about and put the smile back on people’s faces. We can only do that if we give it everything on the day”.

The manner in which he took his goals against Longford and Cavan have added a fresh dimension to Down’s desire to come out on top against a Laois side that have proved something of a surprise package of late.

They overcame Leitrim and then shocked Fermanagh to add a whole new dimension to the race to the Tailteann Cup race.

“There is no doubt that interest in the Tailteann Cup has been building and that’s very encouraging,” said Magill.

“We know that Antrim, Laois and Meath are all strongly focused on winning the competition so it’s going to go right down to the wire.

“We know that we have to be on our toes if we are to get our hands on the trophy.”