Derry edge Down on penalties to secure spot in Dr McKenna Cup final

Down 3-9 Derry 1-15 – Derry win 3-2 on penalties

Down's Miceal Rooney and Barry O'Hagan react after their teammate Ceilum Doherty is challenged by Chrissy McKaigue of Derry

If ever a draw felt like a ‘win’, it was Derry’s comeback against Tyrone last Wednesday night in Owenbeg. And now they will face them again in the Athletic Grounds in Saturday night’s Dr McKenna Cup final after edging Down on penalties.

From the early stages it became clear that while the Dr McKenna Cup may be a nominal ‘pre-season’ tournament, there are always scores to be settled in Ulster.

Before Niall McKenna even threw the ball up in the air there was a good old-fashioned schmozzle down among the Derry forward ranks. When it calmed down somewhat, Gareth McKinless had lost his shirt and no doubt some choice words were exchanged.

What beef have Derry with Down? None really. But as Ulster champions, there’s a spikiness to them and it’s in their best interests to keep everyone down.

That theme continued in the early stages when Donnach McAleenan was adjudged to hold onto the ball too long and Derry’s Chrissy McKaigue took him on a drag across the muck to retrieve the ball. Soon after, McKaigue was joined by Conor Doherty for a little wrestle on Barry O’Hagan after a dropping ball came into their patch.

All this, before the actual score of the day. Games within games, for sure and that hint of sulphur stayed with the game and was hardly helped halfway through the first half when a ball came towards Derry manager Rory Gallagher and he flung it down the line as Odhran Murdoch went to take the sideline kick for Down, earning Gallagher a shove in the chest from Murdoch.

Onto the football. Derry started with a two-man full-forward line of captain for the day Shane McGuigan, along with the towering Anton Tohill. Tohill, the former AFL man seemed determined to be noticed by Gallagher and a thumping early hit on Ceilum Doherty earned Derry a turnover free, which they squandered.

Pat Havern opened Down’s account, answered by Niall Toner. Liam Kerr then restored Down’s lead, with Padraig Cassidy setting up clubmate Brendan Rogers to level.

The tit for tat continued with McAleenan pointing before Cassidy went on a bit of a solo run for Derry and picked his spot, hammering it past Down goalkeeper John O’Hare for the first goal of the day. That began a purple patch for Derry who added two points from McGuigan, one a free, and another for Toner.

Down needed something and it arrived through another Havern point and two Barry O’Hagan frees, sandwiched between a goal when Cassidy’s poor handpass was cut out by Niall Donnelly, who then got on the end of the move to go for force past Derry’s custodian Odhran Lynch.

Two more late scores from McGuigan and a spectacular mark from Lachlan Murray left the score at half time with Derry in the lead, 1-8 to 1-6.

The landscape altered almost instantly when a move between McAleenan and O’Hagan played Donnelly in for another thumping goal.

Soon after, Ceilum Doherty finished off another rapid move to clip to the net and while Derry chipped away at the lead with Niall Toner with two more outstanding points, their cause was made more difficult when McKaigue was sent off with a straight red card for striking Doherty in the 52nd minute. But Derry were damn stubborn.

A break for an injury to Gareth McKinless brought separate team huddles and Conor Laverty giving final exhortations to his Down players, but Ryan McEvoy’s red card for an off the ball strike on Shane McGuigan evened numbers up.

Then came the final frantic minute. Having come back on the field after shipping a knock, Gareth McKinless touched the ball on the ground and Barry O’Hagan pointed the free to take the lead with a minute to go.

With the final attack, Derry got the ball into McKinless’ hands and he tempted substitute Mark Walsh into a tug, to earn a free that McGuigan converted displaying steely nerves.

The rules of the competition meant that the contest when straight away to a penalty shoot out.

Down actually missed their first three penalties, Derry goalkeeper Odhran Lynch saving from Andrew Gilmore and Rory Mason while Barry O’Hagan drilled wide. Before Ceilum Doherty and Odhran Murdoch converted theirs.

Derry had a wide from Padraig McGroogan and Niall Toner hit the post, but conversions from Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy and finally, Conor Doherty booked their place in the final.

DOWN: J O’Hare; R Magill, R McEvoy, P Laverty 0-1; P McCarthy, N McParland, C Francis; N Donnelly 2-0, O Murdoch; C Doherty 1-0, D McAleenan 0-1, S Millar; L Kerr 0-1, P Havern 0-3, B O’Hagan 0-3f

Subs: A Gilmore for Millar (40m), P Branagan for Francis, M Rooney for McAleenan (52m), M Walsh for Havern (58m), P Quinn for Magill (68m), R Mason for Kerr (72m)

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, P McGroogan, Padraig Cassidy 1-0; G McKinless, B Rogers 0-1; A Tohill, N Toner 0-5, Paul Cassidy; B McCarron 0-1, S McGuigan 0-5, 3f, L Murray 0-1 mark

Subs: O McWilliams 0-1, for Tohill (43m), P McNeill for McKinless (61m – 68m)

Referee: Niall McKenna (Monaghan)