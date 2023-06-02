Down and Antrim hope home comforts can give them the edge in All-Ireland camogie series

Down and Antrim will approach today’s home ties in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship from different angles.

For Down, the first ever visit of Clare to Liatroim is a must-win game. The Mourne girls are drawn in the group of death, with 2021 champions Galway and 2022 beaten finalists Cork. Lose today and Down will most certainly be in the relegation play-offs next month.

However Down enter the game with confidence after their unexpected six points win over defending champions Antrim in the provincial final three weeks ago.

Captain Niamh Mallon fired over 10 points that day with three scores from veteran forward Sara Louise Graffin. However, as in the Ulster Final, it will be the performance of goalie Catherine McGourty and her defence that will hopefully edge this opening round tie.

Read more Orlaith McAllister goal seals Minor glory for Antrim

Mallon’s accuracy in particular can prove a key weapon in Down’s armoury while Graffin’s experience can prove a telling factor in allowing the side to make progress Indeed, the Down side is a well-balanced unit and if they hit the ground running then they may prove difficult to contain.

In contrast Antrim take on Limerick in Dunloy having beaten the visitors in a league encounter in Rathkeale at the start of the season. The Saffrons’ League campaign tailed off with decent performances but nonetheless with losses to Waterford and Wexford.

But they will now need to lift themselves after the Ulster Final loss and will depend on forwards Caitrín Dobbin and Róisín McCormick to make the difference.

Both players have been particularly impressive at club and county level of late and if they are supplied with sufficient possession they could make life difficult for a Limerick outfit who will be keen to avenge that earlier defeat.

While Dobbin is a seasoned campaigner, McCormick is a rising star within the sport and is enhancing her credentials virtually with each passing game.

Down and Antrim certainly continue to help keep the camogie flag flying for the province and wins today would further cement their prospects in what is likely to prove a challenging All-Ireland series.