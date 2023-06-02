Down boss Conor Laverty keen to keep Mourne momentum going against Meath

Down football team manager Conor Laverty has been round too many corners to believe that his side could be on the cusp of Tailteann Cup glory.

In defeating Waterford (2-14 to 1-6) and Tipperary (2-18 to 0-6) to date in the competition the Mourne side have laid down a marker that they might just be capable of ending their silverware drought.

But Laverty is well aware that several sides remain in the competition who are more than capable of going the distance in terms of becoming acquainted with success.

His own side will step out against Meath at Parnell Park, Dublin on Saturday (1.00pm) conscious that they will be meeting a team who have endured their share of pitfalls of late but nonetheless view the Tailteann Cup as the road to redemption.

Down have certainly shown a deft scoring touch with players such as Andrew Gilmore, Pat Havern and Ryan Johnston stepping smartly up to the mark while at the same time Ryan McEvoy, Daniel Guinness and skipper Pierce Laverty have been helping to underpin a solid defence.

They will now come up against a Royal County side that to date has overcome Tipperary (1-19 to 0-11) and Waterford (3-17 to 1-14) in the Tailteann Cup but, just like Down, know they will be tested to the full this afternoon.

Indeed, the team’s indifferent form since he took over at the helm has been a cause of concern for manager Colm O’Rourke yet his team is underpinned by quality players of the calibre of Donal Keogan, Jordan Morris, Ronan Jones and Sean Coffey.

Also in the Tailteann Cup on Saturday Cavan will face Offaly at Pearse Park, Longford (3.00pm). The Breffni side reached last year’s final only to lose to Westmeath but manager Mickey Graham has already articulated their rampant desire to go one better this time round. With Gearoid McKiernan, Paddy Lynch, Ciaran Brady and Dara McVeety in top form, the Breffni side should come out on top.