Down camogs avoid relegation with victory over Offaly

Down 1-12 Offaly 0-6

Down will compete in the Glen Dimplex senior camogie championship for a fourth successive season as a consequence of Saturday’s comfortable win over Offaly in difficult playing conditions in Abbottstown, Dublin.

It was their first victory since taking the Ulster title back from Antrim in the middle of May. Earlier in the year Down had secured a third season in Division 1 camogie with victories over Limerick and yesterday’s opponents Offaly.

Sarah Louise Graffin gave Down the lead inside 12 seconds when she took a pass from Lauren Clarke to slot the opening point.

The Ulster side added two Niamh Mallon scores inside the opening ten minutes, but also accumulated five wides and dropped several other efforts short before Clodagh Leahy pointed a free from Offaly’s first attack.

They were to add just one further score in the opening half, a good point from Faye Mulrooney, as Down dominated with Mallon and Graffin stacking up their interval total of 1-7.

The goal came in the 15th minute following a neat interchange between the pair with Graffin giving Siobhán Flannery no chance in the Offaly goals from 15 metres.

The scoring and overall standard of play deteriorated in the rain-dominated second half, but there was no doubting the Ulster team’s superiority. They accumulated 17 wides and over-worked the ball on other occasions, but still won the second 30 minutes by 0-5 to 0-4 with Saoirse Sands eventually breaking the Mallon/Graffin domination of the Down scores.

Focus switches next weekend to the senior semi-finals where Cork, with former Down forward Sorcha McCartan on board, take on Galway, while Waterford and Tipperary, both conquerors of Antrim in recent weeks, face off for a rare final appearance.

Also on next Saturday, Derry face Kilkenny in the Intermediate semi-final, while Armagh take on favourites Clare in the Premier Junior semi-final.

Down: SL Graffin (1-4), N Mallon (0-7, 2 frees), S Sands (0-1)

Offaly: C Leahy (0-4, 3 frees), L Glynn (0-1), F Mulroney (0-1)