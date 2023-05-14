Down camogs lead the way after victory over Antrim

Down 0-15 Antrim 0-9

Down are back at the top of the pile in Ulster camogie after captain Niamh Mallon pointed 10 times in a 0-15 to 0-9 victory over Antrim in Rossa Park, Belfast on Saturday.

It was Down’s 21st Armagh City Hotel Ulster senior title and one that the Portaferry ace savoured after losing the title last year to their rivals.

Mallon pointed to the collective hurt that the team felt from being rated below Antrim in the province.

“We really targeted this game because we wanted to prove to people that Antrim have not overtaken us,” she said.

“They beat us in the final last year and then embarrassed us in the league game in Portglenone this year. But we simply didn’t bring our best performance to those games.

“This is probably our best victory over Antrim since the All-Ireland Intermediate final in 2020; it is very satisfying to win back the Cup.”

Down was the hungrier team and applied serious pressure on their opponent all over the field while up front Mallon and Sara Louise Graffin stretched Antrim’s defence.

Mallon took the first three Down points from frees as built up a 0-3 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes. Although Caitrín Dobbin and Róisín McCormick responded with points for the Saffrons, Down pulled away in the second quarter with super scores from Graffin (two), Lauren Clarke and Mallon and they deserved their interval lead of 0-8 to 0-4.

On the re-start, Antrim’s Siobhán McKillop hit the target three times in as many minutes, but the Down defence got back on top and closed the space that she had suddenly found.

At the other end, Down’s attack lived off scraps but won frees for Mallon to stretch the lead to 0-13 to 0-8 entering the last ten minutes.

Lauren Clarke and Saoirse Sands then created the only goal chance they had. However Caitriona Graham closed the gap but was hit by a loose shot from Sands and the Portaferry girl collected a red card.

Antrim, now with an extra player, pressed for the last 10 minutes, but only returned a pointed free from Caitrín Dobbin. That was cancelled immediately when sub Ciara Fitzsimons took a pass from Graffin to register Down’s 15th point and complete a fourth success since 2018.