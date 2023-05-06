Down can’t afford slow start in All-Ireland U20 last four clash with Kildare

Down may have been forced to ship a heavy blow when they lost to Armagh in the Semi-Final of the Ulster Senior Football Championship last Sunday but a measure of compensation might come the county’s way on Saturday.

They will face Kildare in the All-Ireland Under-20 Football Championship Semi-Final at Parnell Park, Dublin (7.00pm) conscious that a place in the Final against either Sligo or Kerry would serve as a tremendous boost for football in the Mourne County.

In overcoming Derry in the Ulster U20 Final, Down gave an indicator that they might have more to offer and they aim to prove this tonight. Odhran Murdock, Patrick McCarthy, Oisin Savage, Callum Rodgers and skipper Ryan Magill are set to lead the way as Conor Laverty’s side focus strongly on a place in the Final.

The spirit and energy that the team displayed in the second-half against Derry augers well for their prospects against a Kildare side that stunned fancied Dublin in a thrilling Leinster final. The Lily Whites stuck tenaciously to their task and deservedly came out on top by 1-16 to 1-13 at the end of extra-time with Ryan Sinkey, Colm Dalton and goalkeeper Cormac Barker proving key players in their hard-earned victory.

Down, though, will need to hit the ground running on this occasion. They played second-fiddle in the first-half against Derry in the Ulster Final but with Kildare having gained a considerable boost from that hard-earned win over The Dubs, they might just prove difficult to rein in should they get into their stride from the outset tonight.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Minor Football Championship is approaching a climax with two important fixtures down for decision today. Monaghan will face Donegal with home advantage at Clones while Derry will take on Fermanagh at Owenbeg with both games getting under way at 1.00pm.

Monaghan have looked sharp lately while Donegal will be going into action on the back of a heavy defeat by Derry last weekend (3-12 to 0-6).

With home advantage at Clones, Monaghan are likely to come out on top.

Fermanagh turned in a fine performance in overcoming Down last weekend (4-8 to 1-10) but will face a much different proposition this afternoon against Derry at Owenbeg.

The Erne outfit have been looking sharp but Derry too have been totting up scores with Cahir Spiers and James Sargent leading the way.