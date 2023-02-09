Down can’t ease off in bid for rapid return to Division Two, warns Ryan McEvoy

Defender urges Mourne to push on and seal quick return to Division Two

Ryan McEvoy knows Down have more tough challenges in their way — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Down have shown a spirited return to form this year and such is the buoyancy among their supporters that speculation on the possibility of promotion to Division Two of the Allianz Football League is now rife within a county which has been starved of success for a lengthy period.

But while successive wins over Tipperary and Antrim in the League to date have further fanned the optimism that had its roots in an encouraging Dr McKenna Cup campaign, the players themselves are remaining firmly grounded as they ponder their five remaining League games.

The first of these will be against Fermanagh on Sunday week and Down’s caution is triggered by the fact that Kieran Donnelly’s side have overcome Longford and only lost by a point to Offaly in the League to date.

With new manager Conor Laverty having amended the Mourne line-up, there is now a belief that the team can sustain a level of consistency which they have been unable to achieve over recent seasons.

Full-back Ryan McEvoy has landed a host of honours with his Kilcoo club but typifies the drive for success within the county team.

“We are pleased to have four points at this stage but we know that we have hard tasks to come in our next five League games no matter how you look at things. You cannot take anything for granted,” insisted McEvoy.

With Cavan and Offaly currently sharing top spot with the Mournemen, McEvoy makes it clear that his side cannot afford a slip-up of any kind.

“We would like to get up into Division Two if we can. We were relegated last year but I think we have improved since then. There is a great hunger on the part of the players to improve our status and the encouraging start we have made to this year has given us all new heart,” explained McEvoy.

Not too many full-backs are also extremely capable free-takers but McEvoy is usually the essence of accuracy when he is called upon to take long-range frees.

He has underlined his skill in this respect on numerous occasions with Kilcoo and the fact that he can put points on the board from distance is viewed as a bonus by his Kilcoo clubmate and Down manager Laverty.

“From my own perspective I don’t mind who gets the scores as long as we keep on winning. I think Down fans have not had a great deal to cheer about over the course of recent years and we would like to show them that we appreciate their backing. The best way we can do this is by getting promotion but there are other teams in there along with us who share that aim,” pointed out McEvoy.

The loss of ace marksman Barry O’Hagan, who was stretchered off against Antrim at Pairc Esler, Newry on Saturday night, is viewed as a big blow to Down but manager Laverty appears to have adequate resources up front, although he is hoping that further injuries will not discomfit his side.

Andrew Gilmore, Pat Havern, Liam Kerr and Odhran Murdock are looking particularly lively just now and should they maintain their present form, they can go some way towards compensating for the loss of O’Hagan. After they face Fermanagh, Down will meet Westmeath, Longford, Cavan and Tipperary in their bid to reach Division Two.