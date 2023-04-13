Down cruise into Ulster U20 Final as Oisin Savage leads the charge

Down 1-17 Monaghan 1-09

Odhran Murdock helped point the Down U20s into the Ulster Final

Down strode into the Ulster Under-20 Football Championship Final in imperious fashion when they overcame Monaghan by 1-17 to 1-9 in the second Semi-Final at Pairc Esler, Newry last night.

The Mourne side held the whip hand for the greater part of the contest and will now confront Derry in the provincial decider.

After a tepid opening in which both teams missed chances, Down began to exude much greater authority during the second quarter. They achieved a significant breakthrough in the 20th minute when the ever-alert Oisin Savage hammered the ball into the Monaghan net to put his side firmly in the driving seat.

With Monaghan relying largely on Stephen Mooney’s accurate free-taking to keep them in contention, Down’s sustained forays helped to thrust them into an even more comfortable position.

Jamie Doran, Odhran Murdock and the lively Savage swung over points just prior to the break to cement a handsome 1-10 to 0-5 lead for their side.

And Down maintained the pressure after the break with Savage very much to the fore in their dominance.

But a 58th-minute goal along with a brace of points from Mooney lent a level of respectability to the final score from Monaghan’s perspective.

Down manager Conor Laverty has now watched his side overcome both Tyrone and Monaghan — no mean feat.