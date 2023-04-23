Down GAA hits out at ‘vindictive stunt’ as plane banner flown during match

Down GAA has criticised individuals behind the flying of a banner on a plane during Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final clash with Donegal.

The banner had a message about county secretary Sean Og McAteer which could be seen during the first half.

Images of the banner circulated on social media shortly after the game

In a statement, the county board said: “We hope that all spectators who attended today’s Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final in Newry enjoyed their afternoon.

"We congratulate our team and management, and we look forward to the semi-final next weekend and the U20 final on Wednesday.

“We regret that the vindictive actions of an individual, who arranged for a banner to be flown above the ground during the first half of the senior game, was an attempt to tarnish the occasion.”

The statement continued: “It is clear to everyone that this was the action of someone who could not be regarded as a true supporter of Down and the GAA.

“We value the Trojan work and dedication of county secretary Sean Og McAteer and all of our officers and volunteers, and we would encourage the individual behind this stunt to put their time and resources to better use.”