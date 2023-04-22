Down hope to turn their Joe McDonagh Cup fortunes around with trip to Offaly

Down manager Ronan Sheehan will hope to see his side rise to the occasion — © ©INPHO/James Crombie

Down can hardly be looking forward to what is another difficult away assignment when they travel to face Offaly in the Joe McDonagh Cup at Tullamore today (3pm).

Ronan Sheehan’s side were forced to ship a heavy defeat at the hands of Laois last Sunday and already find themselves struggling in the competition.

In winning by 7-24 to 0-14, Laois left Down’s morale in tatters but Paul Sheehan, Pearse Og McCrickard and Liam Savage can lay the foundations for an improvement today.

Armagh, meanwhile, have taken considerable heart from last weekend’s win over Roscommon ahead of today’s home assignment against Donegal in the Nicky Rackard Cup at the BOX-IT Athletic Grounds (2pm).

The Orchard County showed a distinct improvement in that game and manager Karl McKeegan is hoping Eoin McGuinness, Thomas Reneghan, Thomas Galvin and Fionntain Donnelly can fire the side up again.

Fermanagh will host Wicklow in the Nicky Rackard Cup at Ederney today (3pm) where Ryan Bogue, Luca McCusker, Caolan Duffy, Thomas Cleary and Ben Corrigan can lead the way.

Tyrone travel to Castlebar in the Christy Ring Cup today (2pm) and manager Michael McShane will be looking to Dermot Begley, Lorcan Devlin and Sean Duffin to help point the way to a much-needed victory.

In the Christy Ring Cup, Derry have home advantage against Sligo at Owenbeg tomorrow (2pm). The Oak Leafs can look to players such as John Mullan and Cormac O’Doherty to boost them.