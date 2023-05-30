Down improving after taking on board lessons of the past: Pierce Laverty

Pierce Laverty and Down will be looking for another win in the Tailteann Cup

New Down skipper Pierce Laverty is particularly keen to lead his side to Tailteann Cup glory.

With wins against Waterford and Tipperary having already been recorded in the competition, the Mourne County will face Meath in Parnell Park, Dublin on Saturday (1.00pm) knowing that victory could take them into the closing stages of the competition.

When Westmeath won the inaugural Tailteann Cup competition last year, the team were greeted by scenes of delight when they returned home to Mullingar with the trophy.

That image has remained with Laverty but not to the extent that it has clouded his judgement ahead of the meeting with Meath.

“We know as we move along in the competition that we will encounter stronger opposition and Meath certainly come into this bracket. They are a good mixture of youth and experience and they will offer a big challenge to us. We know that we must hit the ground running in this one,” insists Laverty.

Down have shown themselves to be a very capable, workmanlike side with every player stepping up to the mark in order to ensure that scores are put on the board.

“In our most recent outing against Tipperary we put on pressure in the second half and we were very happy with the outcome,” states Laverty.

Ryan Johnston, Ryan McEvoy, Daniel Guinness and Pat Havern are among the players who have been cementing Down’s challenge to date.

In scoring 2-18 to Tipperary’s modest 0-6, Down proved to be a dominant force but Laverty expects a much tougher test from Meath. The Royal County have accumulated a stunning 4-36 in their wins to date over Tipperary and Waterford and Laverty acknowledges that this will have given the side confidence.

“We absorbed lessons from our defeat to Armagh in the Ulster Championship. A few high balls were delivered in and we weren’t quite able to deal with them but we have worked on improving this and other aspects of our play,” explains Laverty.

And he has no hesitation in explaining what he feels Down have to do if they are to progress in the competition.

“We will have to go at it hard. We really need to impose ourselves on this game if we are to reach the Quarter-Finals. We have been working hard over this past couple of weeks and we feel we are ready for the challenge. Having said that, we know that Meath will come at us and they will obviously be keen to land another big score,” adds Laverty.