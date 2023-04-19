Down keen to build on the buzz in the Mourne County, says Pierce Laverty

Down captain Pierce Laverty says the Mourne County is ready for the challenge of Donegal — © ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

New Down captain Pierce Laverty has issued a sharp warning to his side ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final against Donegal at Pairc Esler Newry (2.00pm).

​Like most people within the GAA, Laverty has been taking more than a passing interest in the misfortunes which have bedevilled the GAA of late in Donegal.

Karl Lacey’s unexpected resignation as boss of the country’s flourishing Academy, the dramatic exit of Senior county team manager Paddy Carr and the launch of a high-level review of aspects of the county board’s operations have served to cast a huge shadow over the sport in the county.

But Laverty is totally focussed on playing a lead role in what he hopes will be a Mourne County Championship revival as he prepares to lead the side out for the first time in the Ulster series.

“Obviously Donegal have had their problems but we are just concentrating on our own build-up to the game. This is a huge match for us and I think it is essential that we get a win under our belts. We have home advantage and we know our manager Conor Laverty is absolutely dedicated to trying to bring success to the county,” points out Laverty.

Down’s track record in the Ulster and All-Ireland series spanning recent years certainly does not make for impressive reading but the Down skipper is hoping the team can turn the corner this year.

“I think we showed in the League that we can win games and Conor has sparked a buzz within the county,” states Laverty.

“He knows the game inside out and he will have us well prepared for Donegal. He served the county well as a player himself so he knows what it is all about.

“I can only say that I have never enjoyed playing with Down as much as I am just now. Conor’s knowledge of the game is unbelievable and he is striving to bring the best out of us.

“He knows what Donegal will bring to the table and he will be expecting us to deal with this challenge head on. For our part we as players are relishing the task. There is real optimism among our supporters and we hope we can deliver for them.”

Down have been no strangers to misfortune of late with key players such as Caolan Mooney and Barry O’Hagan having incurred serious injuries while it has taken time for new faces to blend into the side.

But now that players such as Andrew Gilmore, Donagh McAleenan, Liam Kerr, Ryan Magill and Ryan McEvoy have proved their capabilities on the big stage, there is a belief that a fresh level of positivity is underpinning the team’s overall approach to the Championship season.

“In addition to players who have made the big breakthrough at senior level, we have players from the Under-20 squad beginning to come through and that’s massive. The standards are being raised and the players are all buying into this,” points out Laverty.

“We can’t wait for Sunday’s game in Newry to come round. There is terrific interest in the Ulster Championship especially with quality teams such as Derry and Monaghan having already made their mark very strongly.”