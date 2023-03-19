Down left with bittersweet feeling despite win over Longford, admits Declan Morgan

Down 1-19 Longford 1-14

Promotion from Division 3 had evaporated for Down before a ball was kicked on Saturday evening in Pairc Esler, as Fermanagh’s one-point victory over Westmeath earlier in the day scuppered any chance for Conor Laverty’s side.

As such there was a strange atmosphere at the Newry ground despite the result going the way of the home county by 1-19 to 1-14.

“We were sitting in the hotel before the game and obviously listening to the Fermanagh match, and you are hoping Westmeath get something out of it. So it was a bit of a kick in the teeth but that's the nature of the division,” said a stoic Declan Morgan after the five-point win over Longford.

“When the result came through at a quarter to five, the focus changed from trying to get promotion to try and finish as high up the division as we possibly can.”

There was another blow for Down just minutes into the game, when Mark Walsh, who was named as a starter in midfield before throw-in, was stretchered off with what looked like a serious leg injury.

“He was in an awful lot of pain. It’s not for us to surmise or to make predictions, we’re not the medical experts but with just a quick chat with the physios and the doctor coming off, it didn’t look good,” added Donnelly.

“Our hearts go out to Mark because he’s a brilliant fella. He’s epitomised everything that’s been good about this group. The whole way through the winter he’s worked so hard to get that opportunity and it’s just gutting that when he got his chance it ended up the way it did for him.”

On a positive note, Donnelly agrees that maintaining an unbeaten record in Newry cannot be underestimated, with Donegal in the championship looming large just weeks after their last league fixture away to Offaly.

“It was good to see a good strong crowd in Newry this evening. Home form is massive, especially when you have one of the championship games at home in a number of weeks. We want to get as good a performance against Donegal as we possibly can and it’s great to play as many games in Newry as you can before that.”

A combination of Liam Kerr's 67th-minute penalty and Pat Havern’s three second-half points were enough to relegate this season's O’Byrne Cup winners with a round to spare meaning Longford’s last game against Antrim is another insignificant one in terms of the relegation battle.

“We’re not smiling when we’re getting beaten all the time, but we’re certainly putting it in its place where it is,” said Christie. “It’s a long-term project. So from that point of view, we’re building for the future and we’ll have some setbacks along the way.”