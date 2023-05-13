Down look to get on track in Tailteann Cup opener after Ulster heartache

Pat Havern will be key for Down when they take on Waterford — © ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Down manager Conor Laverty is hoping that his team can embark on a journey of recovery when they meet Waterford in the opening round of Tailteann Cup fixtures at Pairc Esler, Newry on Saturday (6.00pm).

Defeat to Armagh at the Semi-Final stage of the Ulster Championship was a shattering blow to the Mournemen but they hope to garner a ration of comfort from tonight’s outing against a struggling Waterford outfit.

Pat Havern, Ryan Johnston, Liam Kerr and Niall McParland can help to spark Down’s challenge with skipper Pierce Laverty and the impressive Danny Magill also set to make an impact.

There is no doubt that if Down get off the mark in this competition they could make their way into the Final given the quality they have within their line-up just now.

Cavan reached the Final of the inaugural competition last year only to fall to Westmeath in the final but already captain Raymond Galligan has been exhorting his players to go one better this time round.

They face a struggling Laois side at Kingspan Breffni on Saturday (6.00pm) where they are likely to get over their first hurdle with a considerable degree of safety.

Meath manager Colm O’Rourke will expect his team to put their best foot forward against Tipperary at Navan on Saturday (6.30pm)

The Royal County have flattered to deceive and are in need of a boost following a dismal league campaign.

On Saturday, Fermanagh will host Wexford at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (1.00pm) where they will be hoping to replicate their League form while Antrim will have home advantage against Leitrim at Corrigan Park, Belfast (1.00pm).

Both Ulster counties are eagerly a return to action following the Ulster Championship and should advance to the next round.

Oisin McConville’s newly-promoted Wicklow side, meanwhile, will confront Carlow at Aughrim (4.00pm).

Wicklow have gained promotion to Division Three under McConville’s baton and are now anxious to make an impact in the Tailteann Cup.

A fresh seam of talent has been unearthed and McConville is optimistic that his side can build on the progress they made in Division Four of the League.

The Down football side is not the only unit from the county striving for redemption just now.

The county hurling side has been finding the going difficult in the Joe McDonagh Cup and can expect another torrid test when they confront Kildare at Hawkfield on Saturday (5.30pm).

Pearse Og McCrickard, Daithi Sands, Oisin McManus and Matt Conlan look likely to shoulder Down’s hopes of amassing an encouraging scoring return.

Armagh, meanwhile, will take on Joe Baldwin’s lively Fermanagh outfit today in the Nickey Rackard Cup at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (3.30pm) while Meath and Tyrone will face up to each other at Navan (4.30pm).

The recent introduction of new faces has bolstered the Fermanagh side who will pose a stiff test for the Orchard County.

Tomorrow Derry will face London at Ruislip where manager Johnny McGarvey will hope to see his side make further progress.

The Oak Leaf outfit have been chalking up some impressive scores but may find their hosts difficult to contain on their home ground.

Monaghan, with Fergal Rafter in superb form, are another team who will be making a cross-channel trip as they must face Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup.