Down must be up for fresh challenge in Championship after league disappointment, warns manager James McCartan

Since their epic achievement in winning three All-Ireland titles in the 1960s, Down has always been a proud football county.

Obviously in the interim the Mourne outfit has been represented by hundreds of players at senior level with the stamp of success again being hailed when the Sam Maguire Cup was recaptured in 1991 and 1994 under the baton of Peter McGrath.

But the barren spell since then has sparked disappointment, frustration and, indeed, resentment with Down fulfilling the role of onlookers as other Ulster counties continued to claim their share of the limelight.

Now having endured a depressing league programme that saw the side garner only one point from a possible 14 and finding themselves consigned to participating in the Tailteann Cup unless they reach the Ulster final, Down are bracing themselves for a hugely important showdown with Monaghan on Saturday.

Seldom has a victory been more craved as manager James McCartan remains firmly committed to the cause in the hope that his team can turn the corner.

“The league is over and the championship is now what it is all about. This is a fresh challenge for us and we have to show that we are up for it,” insists McCartan.

With Liam Kerr, Ceilum Doherty and Finn McElroy among the players who have stepped away from the squad and others striving to return to full fitness following injury, McCartan has not had his sorrows to seek in the build-up to the Clones shoot-out.

Monaghan are firmly cast in the role of favourites and Down’s prospects of upsetting the odds rest on the ability of players such as Andrew Gilmore, Barry O’Hagan, Pat Havern and Cory Quinn to bring their finishing skills into play.

The expectation is that Darren O’Hagan and Caolan Mooney will deploy their experience to good effect and the defence will rid itself of the air of vulnerability which was rather too prevalent in the league.

Indeed, Down’s frailties at the back were exposed even in some games in which they appeared to have gained a degree of control only to permit their opponents the freedom to unleash their attacking skills.

Manager McCartan is only too well aware that Monaghan will enter the fray buoyed by a victory over Dublin in their final league game that secured their place in Division One for another year and served to lift morale in advance of the championship.

At one stage earlier in the year 16 players were unavailable to McCartan for a variety of reasons yet he did not engage in wringing his hands in public.

Rather, there was a passive acceptance of what was a particularly demanding scenario with the manager expressing the hope that the corner might be turned. This opportunity comes on Saturday and county board chairman John Devaney believes that unity can be strength on this occasion.

“I think that everyone should get behind the team in this game against Monaghan. While it was very difficult for us all to have to accept relegation, the championship is a whole new ball game,” points out Devaney.